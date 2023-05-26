Millions of Americans plan Memorial Day vacations

Memorial Day weekend usually kicks off summer vacation, and, judging by the numbers, people are ready.
About 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend, a 7% increase compared to 2022, according to AAA. The numbers add up to what is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since AAA started keeping track in 2000, and most of that travel is expected to happen by car or plane.
“Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a statement. “Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in Florida.”
About 2.4 million Floridians are packing their bags for the weekend — approximately 172,000 more than last year. It’s also about 96,000 more than 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
Florida itself is also a popular destination this year, and this weekend. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that, between January and March, Florida saw about 37.9 million visitors. It’s biggest number recorded for a single quarter.
As for Memorial Day weekend, AAA noted that Orlando was one of the top destinations.
“This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement.
Air Travel
Air travel is expected to surpass 2019 numbers nationally.
This year about 5.4% more people will travel by plane compared to 2019, according to AAA. In Florida, about 208,000 people are forecast to fly, 25,000 more than in 2022.
Tampa International Airport is anticipating more travelers this year than last year as well. So far the airport has had about 5% more passengers this year compared to the same time in 2019, according to a press release.
Airport staff expect about 70,000 passengers per day this summer, including for Memorial Day weekend. Saturdays and Sundays will be the busiest days this summer with about 90,000 daily passengers coming through the airport.
Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport is always busy during the holidays, and the airport has already seen an increase in traffic this year.
There was a 22% increase at the airport in January, February and March, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. More than 14.2 million passengers have traveled in and out of the airport so far this year.
Orlando is a popular destination for Memorial Day weekend, the airport expects about 1.1 million travelers to come through the airport during the seven-day holiday travel period, which started Thursday and ends Wednesday, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. This year will have about 16% more people traveling to and from Orlando compared to last year’s Memorial Day weekend.
Satruday is expected to be the busiest travel day with about 169,659 passengers heading in and out of MCO.
However, for Workman Transportation, a local transportation service that offers shuttles to and from the Orlando International Airport, Memorial Day weekend isn’t its busiest time.
“There’s a little bit of an uptick, but not that much,” said Linda Workman, co-owner of Workman Transportation.
Villagers travel for the holiday weekend earlier than usual, and many utilized the shuttles on Tuesday, Wednesday and today.
Car Travel
Despite the increased traffic at the airports, getting behind the wheel is still the most popular way to travel for the weekend.
In Florida, about 2.1 million people will hit the road, according to AAA. That is 137,000 more travelers than last year.
Nationwide, about 37.1 million Americans will use cars to get to their destinations, which is about 2 million more drivers on the road than last year.
Friday is expected to be the busiest day to travel by car during the long Memorial Day weekend. The best time to travel is before noon. The roads will be busiest between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to INRIX, a company that offers transportation analytics.
There will be less travel congestion on Saturday and Sunday.
“With lower fuel prices and more travelers on the road compared to last year, drivers should expect long delays this holiday weekend, especially in and around major metros as commuters mix with Memorial Day travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, in a statement. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
