Miller’s attorney seeks to drop felony charge

07:19:03 AM

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.