Miller’s attorney seeks to drop felony charge

The attorney for suspended Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is asking a judge to dismiss the state’s felony perjury case against his client.
Miller was arrested Dec. 15 along with fellow commissioner Gary Search after investigators said the men lied to them under oath about a series of phone calls between them.
Cellphone records show 47 calls between the men in contrast to their sworn statements denying they talked to each other that way after taking office, authorities say.
Miller’s attorney claims someone else could have been using Miller’s phone for the calls, many of which occurred just before and just after commission meetings.
“This discovery only shows that there were telephone calls between two phone numbers after January 2021,” Ocala attorney Dock Blanchard wrote in his motion. “There is absolutely no evidence of the identity of the person making or receiving those calls.”
Blanchard further argues that Miller’s statements do not constitute perjury.
Prosecutors will have an opportunity to respond before the judge rules to dismiss or proceed to an April trial.
Miller and Search have both pled not guilty to the charge that is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended both men from office on Jan. 6. He has not yet said if he intends to appoint replacements.
