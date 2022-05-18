Miller granted request to delay trial date

Jury selection in the felony perjury trial of suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller will be rescheduled again at the request of his lawyer.
Miller’s case was to have been in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference, but attorney Dock Blanchard said he needs more time to build Miller’s defense.
Miller faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge that he lied under oath about a series of phone calls between himself and his co-defendant, former commissioner Gary Search.
Blanchard told the court he expects next week to depose Search and two investigators who conducted the under-oath interviews during a criminal investigation into possible violations of the state’s open meetings law.
Search last month took a deal from the state to defer his prosecution in exchange for his testimony against Miller.
Search resigned his commission seat as part of the deal and last week was to begin monthly check-ins with his pretrial intervention officer.
Miller, who, along with Search, was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has pleaded not guilty and vowed to reclaim his District 5 seat in the fall election.
However, he failed to meet the May 16 deadline to produce enough petitions signed by registered voters to qualify for the race. He now has until June 17 to buy his way onto the ballot by paying a $3,925.38 fee, but has not yet publicly said whether he intends to do so.
Miller’s pretrial conference is now scheduled for June 14 with jury selection tentatively set to begin June 20.
He did not respond to requests for comment.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
