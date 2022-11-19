Miller found guilty of lying under oath

The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense.
A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury.
Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential violations of the state’s open meeting laws.
The jury heard Miller’s recorded interview with investigators from October 2021 in which he tried to explain more than 40 phone calls between himself and former Sumter County commissioner Gary Search as discussions about which of them was picking up office treats from a bakery.
Both men had originally denied under oath that private calls between them occurred, then struggled to explain phone records that showed otherwise.
“The truth doesn’t change,” said Sasha Kidney, assistant state attorney, during closing arguments. “And that’s exactly what the defendant’s statement did. His truth changed several times. He clearly made the statement, and then it evolved when he was faced with evidence that was incorrect. But then he still didn’t come clean. He was going to evolve his truth to try to get out of it.”
Acknowledging the calls would have strengthened the criminal case against Miller and Search, who were being investigated for back-door deals regarding official business they were to only discuss in public meetings.
“Some of these are short calls, 30 seconds, 25 seconds, so maybe they were talking about doughnuts,” Kidney said during closing arguments. “But many others are 677 seconds, 558 seconds — you’re not talking about doughnuts at that point.”
Kidney broke down in detail the phone records showing how the calls lined up with dates of commission meetings. Under immunity granted in a plea deal, Search testified that many of the calls were in fact about county issues such as animal control facilities, storm response, impact fees, and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard, did not call any witnesses to testify on Miller’s behalf.
Miller did not take the stand in his own defense, and he spent time talking with Search during a break.
Blanchard told the jury that Miller did not intentionally lie to investigators, he simply could not remember details about the phone calls.
“I think the jury was unfortunately swayed by the allegations that weren’t being charged,” Blanchard said after the verdict. “I believe that was the problem.”
The state attorney’s office confirmed Miller was offered a plea deal similar to the one Search accepted to avoid prosecution, and that Miller rejected it.
He now faces up to five years in prison and was ordered to remain in custody until a sentencing hearing following a pre-sentencing investigation.
That process typically takes about three weeks.
As the court clerk read the guilty verdict, Miller stood rigid and showed no emotion, his hands behind his back, as his right thumb swiped across his left palm repeatedly.
His wife, Angie Fox, sat forward leaning on the chairback in front of her, remaining still. She placed her right hand on top of her head when the judge announced her husband would be immediately taken into custody.
Miller was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.
The moment was a stark punctuation mark on attacks Miller and Search have lobbed at the media for publicizing their misdeeds.
Jennifer Rey, Sumter County attorney, testified that the first time she was alerted to a potential violation of the open meeting law came after a Daily Sun public records request in January.
Before leaving office, both Miller and Search ranted in public meetings about the Daily Sun’s reporting and attacked its journalists in emails obtained through public records requests.
At the trial Friday, Blanchard tried to submit coverage in the Daily Sun of Monday’s public jury selection to support a motion that the jury had been tainted.
It was flatly dismissed.
“This is a newspaper not a motion,” said Judge Anthony Tatti, who also admonished Miller for returning to his courtroom late from lunch. “I frankly anticipated there would be an article in The Villages Daily Sun on the day of or after jury selection. I read the article. I specifically told the jury not to review that material (and any other news coverage of the trial). When they come in, I will ask if any of them have seen or heard anything about the case during the recess period. I suspect they are going to tell me ‘no.’”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
