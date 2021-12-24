Miller and Search: State Attorney is wrong that we lied to authorities

Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller has joined fellow commissioner Gary Search in pleading not guilty to the charges that they lied to the chief investigator of the State Attorney’s Office and State Attorney Bill Gladson himself. Miller entered the plea on Dec. 22 in the third-degree felony perjury case that led to the men’s Dec. 15 arrest.
Both Miller and Search have waived their right to be present in Marion County court for their arraignment set for Jan. 18, at which time Judge Peter Brigham will decide the next steps in how their case will unfold.
The two men are currently assigned the same case number but have hired different attorneys.
Search is represented by Richard Hornsby, an Orlando-based criminal defense attorney and occasional television legal analyst. Miller is represented by Dock Blanchard, an Ocala-based attorney whose concentration is on trial and appellate work with an emphasis on personal injury law.
The charges were filed after investigators said that subpoenaed phone records prove both men lied to authorities in separate interviews about a series of phone calls between them.
Miller’s and Search’s statements were made under oath during a criminal investigation into possible violations of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law.
The law requires elected officials to carry out the duties of their position in public forums and prohibits them from doing so in back channels.
It is also illegal to use another person as a private go-between among officials in hopes of one official swaying others, a role that Miller’s wife is alleged to have played.
The two commissioners were questioned separately by Gladson, Assistant State Attorney Conrad Juergensmeyer, and Assistant State Attorney Russell Suess. Lt. Tom Ford with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office appeared via phone for the Search questioning and in-person when Miller was forced to appear by subpoena after he ignored a voluntary request. Gladson led the line of questioning each time.
On Aug. 17, Search stated under oath, with his attorney present, that he’d had no private phone conversations with Miller, and he testified that he had only communicated with Miller’s wife after she called him on his home telephone.
On Oct. 6, Miller stated under oath to the same investigators that, “We did at first. After about the first two or three months, all phone calls stopped, maybe three or four months.”
However investigators say that personal cell phone records of Miller, Search and Miller’s wife show 47 personal cell phone calls between the commissioners from the November election to July.
The records also show communication between Search and Miller’s wife on his personal cell phone and no calls from her to his home phone.
Noncriminal infractions of the Government in the Sunshine Law are punishable by up to a $500 fine, and a knowing violation is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail.
However, the third-degree perjury charge of lying under oath to investigators in an official proceeding, carries a penalty of up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
To view the actual arrest reports, click here.
Curt Hills is a managing editor with the Daily Sun.
