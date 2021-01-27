Milder flu season encourages officials

A milder-than-usual flu season has given Dr. Nicole Iovine a small amount of relief during the pandemic. Iovine, chief epidemiology officer for UF Health Shands Hospital, said the low number of flu hospitalizations and positive flu tests has been “extraordinary.” “I’m very relieved for that, because we have had enough with COVID,” she said. Minimal flu circulation could be attributed to increased hand-washing, mask-wearing and social-distancing measures meant to slow the pandemic. A record number of flu vaccine doses — 193.2 million — also has been given out since August. Efforts to slow the pandemic with a COVID vaccine have slowed as vaccination sites across the country have run out of vaccines, and states and the U.S. government struggle to identify the bottleneck. Of the 44,394,075 COVID vaccine doses given out, 23,540,994 have been administered, according to the CDC.
The timing varies each year, but the U.S. flu season typically starts around October and lasts as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, peaking between December and February.
UF Health The Villages Hospital had 95 flu patients between Oct. 1, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020, and had zero in that same time frame this season, according to hospital officials. UF Health Leesburg Hospital also had no flu patients between Oct. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15.
The Florida Department of Health reported 35 outbreaks in the last week of January alone in 2020, and flu levels had reached the highest so far that season — so high that it surpassed peak levels reported the previous flu season.
FDOH has reported low levels of flu circulation since the end of September, and only four outbreaks in that time frame.
Though fears of a “twindemic” with raging flu and COVID-19 cases at the same time have yet to be realized, Iovine said we’re not out of the woods yet.
“Even though we are normally at the peak or approaching it, there was a season a few years ago when the peak occurred in March,” she said. “There was another time when the peak occurred in October, so it’s still entirely possible that flu cases will start to rise in the coming weeks or months.”
The hope is that the U.S. mirrors Australia’s flu season, which it experienced about six months before.
“(Its flu season) doesn’t always coordinate with ours, but oftentimes it does,” she said. “Australia also had an extraordinarily mild flu season as well. So, hopefully, that’s how this flu season will end up being.”
The CDC speculated that efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as increased hand-washing, mask-wearing and avoiding crowds, helped slow the spread of the flu as well, as they are both respiratory viruses primarily spread through droplets.
Iovine said this shows a key difference between the two viruses.
“What this comes down to is the level of infectiousness of one versus the other,” she said. “The COVID virus is more easily transmitted than influenza. It passes more easily from person to person. The flu still transmits, but just not as well.”
FDOH also reported that the pandemic has affected health-seeking behaviors, which could affect trend reports.
It takes two weeks for a flu shot to fully take effect, but it’s still beneficial to get one at this stage in the season, said Lubna Rashid, physician with The Villages Health.
However, it’s recommended to separate a COVID-19 vaccine from other vaccines by two weeks, Iovine said, though that could change.
“I would say for people who haven’t gotten their flu shot yet and they have the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine, I would get the COVID vaccine first, then the flu shot,” she said.
Find a facility that offers flu shots near you at vaccinefinder.org.
Though symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, stuffy nose, body aches and headache are all symptoms of both illnesses, there are some differences, Rashid said.
“COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people, particularly at later stages when the patient could have more respiratory distress with a decline in blood oxygen saturation,” she said. “Flu viruses usually do not cause this shortness of breath. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from the flu, may include change in, or loss of, taste or smell.”
Rashid said though symptoms may overlap, the treatment for flu versus COVID-19 differs. That makes it important for someone feeling sick to rule out having COVID-19, in addition to knowing whether to isolate.
There are medications to treat the flu, but how to treat COVID-19 isn’t as cut and dried.
“COVID-19’s treatment is still evolving, and thus knowing the diagnosis early through testing will help the health care practitioner more accurately guide therapy at the different phases of the illness, particularly if the illness gets very severe,” she said.
Being vaccinated against the flu is important for both patients and the health care system, Rashid said.
“Reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this winter is more important than ever. The burden on the hospital system is quite taxing due to the current pandemic,” she said.
She said people should continue wearing masks, hand-washing and social distancing and should get a flu shot.
Specialty Editor Mackenzie Raetz
