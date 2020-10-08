Meteors to brighten October’s night skies

Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.