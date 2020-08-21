Merchants reimagine shopping experience

Business has been a roller-coaster ride during the pandemic for the Purple Pig. When the store in Lake Sumter Landing reopened after closing for a few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, business was at first slow but then picked up some in May. June sales were stronger with the store doing even better than the previous year, said Debbie Heiner, owner of the Purple Pig. The United States Census Bureau has been releasing retail sale numbers every month. Once businesses were able to reopen, retail sales numbers increased and have continued to be positive — although some are lower than last year’s numbers. Increases in retail sales continue, although growth has slowed. From April to May, retail sales went up 18.2%. From May to June they were only up by 7.5%, according to the Census Bureau.
Some businesses in The Villages area such as Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts, Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, Christine’s and Lime Light Boutique expect business to do well in the coming months. Heiner is optimistic about the future of The Purple Pig.
Frank Calascione, economic development director for Sumter County, has seen some businesses in the county do better than others during the era of COVID-19.
“I think we will continue to encourage innovation and adaptation to weather the next few months,” Calascione said. “With back-to-school and the holiday season approaching, I think there is some light on the horizon.”
During the time of the pandemic, businesses such as Patchington also have come up with different strategies to make things clean and safe for guests, including implementing new sanitizing practices and starting virtual shopping.
Shopping Reimagined
Store owners have had to reimagine the shopping experience to keep business going and make customers feel safe.
“I believe continued adaptation and responding to their customer’s needs and concerns will be necessary for them to be prosperous,” Calascione said.
Local retail businesses have added curbside pickup and delivery options, started virtual shopping, added more hand-sanitizing stations and come up with a new system to allow customers to try on clothes in fitting rooms.
Christine’s, Lime Light Boutique, Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts, Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique and Patchington are just a few of the stores trying out new things.
While some big retail companies have closed fitting roomsto reduce the spread of the virus, local stores such as Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique and Patchington have come up with a solution to allow customers in the fitting rooms.
Staff did some research on safe ways to clean the clothes that have been tried on but not purchased. At both stores, those items are taken to back rooms for steam cleaning and then are left there for a couple of days before being returned to the rack.
“If I can make our customers shop and make them feel not afraid to come out, that is what it is all about it,” said Rosalyn Housley, owner of Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique and Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts in Brownwood.
Many businesses are also turning to virtual shopping through Facebook Live or one-on-one through FaceTime. Lime Light, Christine’s, Patchington and Rustic Rose have kept it up even after reopening for those customers who don’t feel comfortable coming in the stores.
Christine Chaloupka, owner of Christine’s in Brownwood and Lime Light in Lake Sumter Landing, came up with the idea to do virtual shopping when she saw everything else going digital.
“It’s continued on and it’s become especially useful for out-of-town folks,” Chaloupka said.
Curbside pickup, shipping and delivery options also have become more useful for businesses.
Christine’s and Lime Light, for example, offered curbside pickup, shipping and delivery just before the pandemic, but now the options are being used more often. Patchington also offers curbside pickup and delivery, and Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts offers curbside pickup and shipping options.
“For us, we just care about our customers,” said Candie Patterson, manager of Patchington. “… We’re just going that extra mile to make them feel safe.”
Business in the Future
Retail sales numbers have been constantly changing because of the pandemic.
National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz says that despite signs the economy appears to be recovering, it is difficult to say if the comeback will be steady.
“Optimism about the economy and retail spending is being tested daily with the spread of the coronavirus,” Kleinhenz said in a news release. “Big questions are looming, and we are all grappling to discern what incoming data is telling us about the health of the economy and consumers. Depending on the data selected, the answers are not entirely clear.”
According to the NRF’s Monthly Economic Review for August, the economy improved in May and June but by mid-July, numbers started to flatten.
Heiner doesn’t know what business will be like in the future for the Purple Pig. She still is seeing people cautious to come into the store.
She’s preparing to offer a 20% discount on store merchandise compared to last year, and she won’t be offering a gift catalog for the fall.
“I’m heading in a positive direction,” Heiner said. “I’m not letting this situation in the world stop me from doing what I do on a daily basis. I’m going in cautiously optimistic.”
Traffic and sales numbers have been good at Gilded Matilda’s in Wildwood, despite the pandemic.
Owner Sandy Sweeny had a better June and July than last year, and August has been off to a good start. She is, however, still unsure what business will look like in the future.
“That is the $150,000 question,” Sweeny said.
She is concerned that not as many snowbirds will come back in the fall. Snowbirds bring in a lot of extra revenue for the store.
As for Christine’s, Lime Light and Rustic Rose, the owners expect business to continue to do well in the coming months, even with some data suggesting otherwise.
Rustic Rose had its biggest May, June and July ever, and Housley expects it to continue to do well in future months.
Chaloupka expects business at Christine’s and Lime Light to do well in the future, too.
She is continuing to do business as she normally would and has started buying merchandise for the spring season.
“I’m feeling incredibly hopeful and I foresee some good months coming our way,” Chaloupka said.
