Merchants at town squares support apartment homes

Town square merchants say a proposal to bring apartment-style living to locations such as Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and near Spanish Springs Town Square would be a welcome addition to helping their businesses succeed. “I say the more the merrier,” said Debbie Heiner, of the Village of Caroline, who owns The Purple Pig home décor and gift store at Lake Sumter Landing. “The more people who are downtown in the shopping districts, the better. Business would definitely increase by having more people here on a permanent basis. Personally, I would shop at a store that was right below me or in the area where I live. Some people want that type of environment.” The Sumter County commission is expected to vote tonight on The Villages’ request to add the living option above shops and eateries at Lake Sumter Landing and to the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The plan for the Hacienda site also includes new amenities such as a sports court, resort-style pool and restaurant. “The presence of residents living right there would certainly be a plus for the restaurants and shop owners who do such a great job serving our community,” said Ryan McCabe, assistant director of operations for The Villages. “We are committed to keeping all of our town centers active areas that serve as focal points for our residents.”
McCabe said that the proposal to expand age-restricted apartment-style living beyond The Lofts at Brownwood Paddock Square comes from resident feedback, noting that about 80% of leases signed at The Lofts have so far come from Villages homeowners.
“We’ve always had residents who love the lifestyle of the community and want a maintenance-free living option,” McCabe said. “This allows a Villager to remain in their adopted hometown while staying close to friends and activities they enjoy.”
Businesses in Brownwood indicate they’ve already received added customers from the newly added The Lofts, which has already compiled a waiting list for phases set to open later this year.
“The impact of The Lofts is huge,” said Fred Karimipour, president and CEO of FMK Restaurant Group, which operates Brownwood’s Bluefin Grill & Bar and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant. “It is great when you have that many residents within walking distance of any business.”
Karimipour said expanding the living option to the second floors of some Lake Sumter Landing buildings would be welcome news for The Chop House restaurant he operates there.
“I’ll take that deal anytime,” he said. “I would be campaigning for it, not fighting it. You wouldn’t have any maintenance to take care of, and you can go downstairs to eat, enjoy entertainment and walk back home.”
Such a move would improve sales at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing, said Nikki McIntyre, the company’s general manager, adding that it would also put her family’s new restaurant being developed at Spanish Springs on firm footing.
“It’s an amazing idea,” she said. “All the store owners are out there talking about it. It’s going to create an amazing atmosphere, and it’ll mean something special for the residents who live in those apartments.”
Vickie Langford is already seeing the bump from The Lofts at her Cal’s Barber & Beauty at Brownwood.
“We know of four to five new customers who already have made appointments to have their hair done since they first started leasing in mid-July at The Lofts,” she said “And why not be able just to walk across the street to get their hair done?”
She’s also eager to see more business at her Cal’s Barber Shops at Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs, adding that “maybe the apartments will revitalize Spanish Springs.”
Revitalization of entertainment offerings, shopping, dining and other amenities at The Villages’ original town square has been ongoing during its 26-year story, and apartment-style living may be part of its next chapter.
A separate request to bring apartment homes in the second stories of four buildings at Spanish Springs is set to go before the Lady Lake Commission next month.
Christine Chaloupka, who owns the Lime Light Boutique at Sumter Landing, knows firsthand about this living option having lived in a condominium above retail stores on Park Avenue in Winter Park.
“I could walk my dog, walk to dinner, walk to the post office — that’s what I personally loved,” she said. “In The Villages, especially for an older person, it doesn’t get any better than that in my book. To me, this sounds great.”
Not all residents share Chaloupka’s sentiment. About 130 people attended the first reading of the proposal earlier this month, often loudly interrupting presenters with shouting and catcalls.
A full house is expected again at tonight’s meeting, where an opposition group called Villages Promises Preservation Watch is expected to lead the opposition to the plan, citing concerns about negative impacts on traffic and property values.
Led by Villager Patsy Oburn, the group is soliciting money online to hire attorneys to “find out if they can find any legal hurdles for the requested change of use,” to seek a delay to the vote and to file an appeal if approval is granted.
Sumter officials already have approved about 2,000 apartment homes in the past two years in areas outside of The Villages, citing a 2018 market analysis of living needs for the region’s growing workforce.
Diversifying living options for retirees in The Villages who power the county’s economy also is important, said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director.
“Being close to the town centers, like The Lofts at Brownwood, is very attractive,” Calascione said. “What we’re seeing are empty nesters who want that lifestyle close to retail, restaurants and other amenities.”
Villages officials have cited its nearly 40-year history of partnership with the county in developing a community that leads the state in low crime, low taxes, stable property values and strong economic indicators.
McCabe stressed that any future sites for apartment living in The Villages will preserve the character of existing neighborhoods.
“It will be a great fit for that location, very Villages-esque in its look and feel, while creating an additional way for retirees to enjoy America’s Friendliest Hometown,” he said.
