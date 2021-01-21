Mentors needed for guardians ad litem

As COVID-19 continues, the needs have grown for children whose families have cases in dependency courts due to abuse, neglect or abandonment, advocates said. The Florida Guardian ad Litem Program trains and matches volunteer guardians to promote and protect the best interests of children involved in these court proceedings and advocate for them. They befriend the children and become their advocates. However, in the 5th Circuit, which covers Sumter, Lake, Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties, only 1,300 of the 2,300 children involved in dependency courts have a guardian ad litem, Circuit Director Marcia Hilty said. “We desperately need guardians,” said longtime program volunteer Wanda Vogler, of the Village of Glenbrook.
“Also, because of a fear of becoming infected and the switch from in-person visits to virtual contact, some of our volunteers have made the tough decision to temporarily pause their advocacy,” Hilty said.
Vogler said the number of volunteers dropped by more than 200 during the pandemic — from more than 600 down to the low 400s. Office staff members are mentoring more cases now, she said.
“Additionally, we’re seeing the impact of a downturned economy on parents,” Hilty said.
Many of the parents lack the skills or credentials that might otherwise shelter them from unemployment, Hilty said.
“A sizeable percentage of parents have lost their jobs and housing,” she said. “In some instances, this has stalled or complicated efforts to achieve reunification with their children.”
Parents are also facing the end of unemployment benefits and the end of a temporary moratorium on evictions, Vogler said.
“The children always hurt the most,” Vogler said. “The majority of our kids are under 12 years of age. They are the most vulnerable.”
She said she mentors three children in one court case as well as volunteering as treasurer for Voices for Children of North Central Florida Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program.
“I always try to keep at least one case, and however many kids are in that case,” Vogler said.
She said she finds the role fulfilling, and it has become a calling.
“If a person has about 10 to 15 hours a month and wants to do something extremely satisfying and rewarding, they can dedicate themselves to volunteering with Guardian ad Litem,” she said. “It is the most rewarding and frustrating thing I have ever done.”
Volunteer Jeff Cohen has been a guardian for almost four years. He said he does it because of the satisfaction of giving back to the community but also helping the children in these situations.
“The children don’t ask to be put in these types of situations,” the Village of Collier resident said. “They just happen to be a part of it and it’s really not fair to them. It’s also difficult because now the state has to step in and try to better the situation and help care for these children.”
Cohen said it’s even more difficult because children can only be in the foster system until they are 18 unless they apply for extended foster care, which keeps them in until they turn 21.
“The extended program is supposed to teach them things that others haven’t,” he said. “But they don’t always get to be in that program.”
Voice for Children supports the recruitment, training and retention of guardian ad litem volunteers and also provides basic needs like sneakers and sweaters for the children as requested by volunteer guardians. There’s also money for care-giving including dental treatment and extracurricular programs such as scouting, karate classes, prom tickets and yearbooks.
Cohen said the children he works with are usually infants, but his latest case also includes a child with Down Syndrome.
“A lot of the children needing extra care don’t get adopted as quickly because of the medical bills and other expenses that come with them,” he said. “It’s an awful situation to think about but there are really generous people who take them on or help pay their bills just for the satisfaction of helping.”
New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, of which Vogler is also a member, is a major supporter of the program in Sumter County, she said. Other counties in the 5th Circuit have more children and require support from multiple organizations, she said.
“I think Villagers are probably some of the most giving people I’ve ever encountered,” Vogler said.
Normally, the nonprofit would take requests from guardians and the children for Christmas presents that donors would fulfill. This year, they mostly got gift cards, but some children’s clothing and toys also arrived, Vogler said.
Vogler said she and another volunteer set them up in her garage and scheduled hours for guardians to pick up donations to give to the children they mentor.
“That’s thanks to all the generous people at New Covenant,” she said.
She also has trained new volunteers, which is more challenging right now with court cases being heard by telephone in Sumter County and some video-conference programs in other counties, Vogler said.
“We need more men to come in and work with the boys as well,” she added.
While mothers, fathers and others involved in the cases all have their own attorneys, only the guardians ad litem speak for the children, Vogler said.
The program is part of a nationwide network, which also is called CASA for court-appointed special advocates in some states, according the program’s Facebook page.
Courts are supposed to resolve child dependency cases within 10 to 12 months, Hilty said, but cases are taking longer.
“The goal of all of this for the children is permanency,” she said, preferably back with their parents. “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.”
Unless guardians ad litem have permission to meet in person for some children’s special needs, most are meeting with the children in their cases by telephone or video-conference apps, Vogler said.
“I expect when we get back to a more normal state and guardians can go back and visit in person, they’ll find a backlog of material needs,” she said.
Normally, Voices for Children spends more money on clothing for the children than anything else, but many of those needs are not apparent in a phone or video call, Vogler said.
For more information or to apply to volunteer, go to www.guardianadlitem5.org or call 866-341-1425, or call Diana Gissoni, who is in charge of training, at 352-812-6971. Information is also available at facebook.com/GAL5th.
To donate, go to voices4childrenfl.org or call 352-484-0319.
Staff writer Andrea Davis also contributed to this report.
