Menorah lighting kicks off season

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein had a simple request for the hundreds in attendance at Sunday’s Hanukkah menorah lighting at Brownwood Paddock Square. “Do you see Dreidel Man in front of me,” Sonnenstein, of Temple Shalom of Central Florida, said while pointing to a man dressed like the spinning top played during Hanukkah. “When I tell Dreidel Man to spin like an actual dreidel, he will spin. If he’s not spinning right, you need to tell me.” Sonnenstein requested that Dreidel Man spin, but the first attempt fell flat with both the rabbi and the audience. “We asked for a spin and that was barely a rotation,” Sonnenstein laughed.
Eventually, Dreidel Man got his act together, and the crowd approved of his spinning and dancing.
“I knew Dreidel Man had it in him,” Sonnenstein said. “It’s all part of what makes Hanukkah so great.”
Sunday was the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival that lasts for eight nights. And Temple Shalom is going all out to make this Hanukkah a special one across The Villages and the community.
“We had an incredible turnout Sunday in Brownwood,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “The community is excited to have live menorah lightings in The Villages.”
Sunday’s celebration featured appearances by both The Villages International Dance Troupe, which performed several Jewish folk dances, and the Temple Shalom Choir, which led group singings of Hanukkah songs both classic and new.
Sonnenstein also shared the Hanukkah story, explaining how the holiday commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the second century B.C.
“Before the Maccabean revolt, Judaism was banned from the region and the Seleucids erected Greek idols in the Temple,” the rabbi said. “What’s sometimes forgotten in the story is that the Maccabees overcame difficult odds at a time when their traditions and beliefs were threatened.”
One popular Hanukkah tradition is the eating of oil-based foods, such as latkes and doughnuts. During Sunday’s ceremony, Temple Shalom members handed out Krispy Kreme doughnuts to those in attendance.
“The foods commemorate the miracle of the Second Temple’s menorah staying alight for eight days on a small container of oil during the Maccabean revolt,” Sonnenstein said.
The rabbi called upon the children and young people in attendance to join him in front of the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square to witness the lighting of the square’s menorah. A host of young people and their families obliged.
“Hanukkah brings families and communities together,” Sonnenstein said. “We are blessed to come together to mark Hanukkah.”
This year, Temple Shalom is hosting two Hanukkah menorah lightings in The Villages. The second is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Spanish Springs Town Square.
During Hanukkah, there will be menorahs in all three town squares in The Villages, with Temple Shalom members lighting candles every night of the festival. In addition, every Villages recreation center will feature Hanukkah displays.
“We are thankful to The Villages community for allowing us to do this each year,” Feinberg said.
And Temple Shalom is bringing back its popular Temple Hanukkah Outreach. This year, Temple Shalom members will visit 18 local care facilities, sharing the story of Hanukkah with residents and singing and eating with them.
“Our congregation is happy to be returning to these facilities again,” Feinberg said. “Over the last two years, we provided DVDs to the facilities for residents to watch. It was a good alternative, but nothing beats an in-person gathering.”
Temple Shalom also holds weekly Shabbat, or worship, at 7 p.m. Fridays at 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford. Visit templeshalomcentralfl.org for Temple Shalom’s full Hanukkah schedule.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
