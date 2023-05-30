Memorial Day events honor fallen heroes

As U.S. Marine Corps veteran Debbie Perina sang the national anthem, the crowd at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages sang with her, paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
On Monday, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages and the Florida National Cemetery held their annual Memorial Day ceremonies. American Legion Post 347 will have its ceremony at 11 a.m. today at the Lady Lake Cemetery, and the Wildwood Police Department hosted its ceremony last week.
Memorial Day honors U.S. military service members who died in the line of duty, and has been observed since the end of the Civil War. It’s an especially important day for The Villages, where 18.9% of residents have served in the military compared to 6% nationally, according to U.S. Census data.
Accordingly, scores of people packed Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages at 10 a.m. for its ceremony.
“When men and women go before their country and take the oath to become a service person, part of that oath before God and country says that if called upon, I will give everything, including my life, for this country,” said Tom Miller, president of Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages. “On Memorial Day, we honor those veterans who did pay the ultimate sacrifice and gave everything for this country and our freedoms.”
Guest speaker Joan Suelter, a U.S. Navy veteran, shared the history behind Memorial Day and its meaning. Since the end of the Revolutionary War, more than 646,000 American troops have died in battle, Suelter said.
“Over the years a lot of veterans have described the reason why they volunteered to serve, and many admitted they were afraid of dying in combat,” said Suelter, of the Village of Gilchrist. “No one ever asked them if they actually considered the odds of dying: They just went to fight anyway.”
That is why she believes it is especially important to keep veterans’ stories alive, so their sacrifices are never forgotten.
During the ceremony, the park’s honor guard presented, The Villages Sounds of Scotland performed several melodies, and the Tri-County Women Veterans Color Guard and other veterans’ organizations posted the colors, service and organization flags. Additionally, the park’s honor guard presented a wreath and performed a 21-gun salute.
Miller, of the Village of Duval, asked the crowd to think of and be with the families who have lost loved ones in service.
“A lot of folks look at this day as the kickoff of the summer season,” he said. “But in reality, it really is the day we need to remember those of our comrades that have given the ultimate sacrifice to our country.”
At Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, over 120,000 small American flags posted at veterans’ graves gently blew in the wind.
“The waving red, white and blue flags provide a stunning landscape befitting the heroic men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Bob Mills, chairman of the Joint Veterans Support Committee, in a statement.
The JVSC, which supports the Florida National Cemetery, the second busiest national cemetery; helped put on the ceremony. It included music, a presentation of colors, a rifle salute, and several speakers, including keynote speaker, retired Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy of the U.S. Marine Corps.
This year’s ceremony was also dedicated to Felix Ramirez, the longtime JVSC chaplain, who recently passed away.
“Felix influenced everyone he touched with his unparalleled spiritual guidance and unique leadership style. He will be sorely missed,” said Mills, of the Village of LaBelle.
Another act of remembrance took place last week when the Wildwood Police Department hosted its inaugural Memorial Day community event on
May 24 at the agency’s station in Wildwood.
The event included lunch, a blood drive, a collection point for worn American flags, and an honors presentation.
Roni Wood, WPD community outreach specialist, wanted to bring the community together and honor veterans.
“This was a good opportunity for the community to come out in good spirits,” Wood said.
During the honors presentation, the Tri-County Women Veterans Color Guard presented the colors and American Legion Tri-City Post 18 in Wildwood placed a wreath.
“We just wanted to give back to the community, have everybody come together, and then have a little celebration to honor those that are fallen military,” Wood said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice for our country with their life.”
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
