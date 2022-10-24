Meeting set to counter VPSD misinformation

With early voting in Sumter County set to begin Tuesday, misinformation and rumors continue to circulate surrounding the proposal to create an independent fire district in The Villages. The Villages Homeowners Advocates will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. today at Ezell Recreation to share factual information presented by District Manager Kenny Blocker and The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain. The meeting is open to all VHA members. Those who are not yet members can sign up at the door or before the meeting online at VHA.net. “We want residents to get the real information as opposed to hearsay and speculation,” Blocker said.
Funding of the district is still the most frequently misunderstood issue, Blocker said.
“People still say ‘It’s too much money,’” he said. “The issue is people don’t understand what they are paying today. One of the benefits of the independent fire district is the costs and fees associated with it will be very transparent and you’ll know exactly what you’re paying.”
Blocker pointed out most people he has spoken with mistakenly believe they only pay a $124 fire assessment to fund VPSD.
“They don’t understand there’s additional dollars embedded in their property taxes,” Blocker said. “Once you show people that, they get it. That’s been a big struggle because the system we have today is very convoluted.”
Residents can go online and enter their address for an estimate of the tax they would pay for an independent fire district based on the current value of their home at dtapf.com/simplified/villages.
“We have talked to people concerned because their neighbors are telling them they are going to have to pay this or that,” Cain said. “So we’ll put in their information, and in every case the numbers weren’t anywhere near what they were told. Unfortunately, there are people out there fanning the fire who have no idea what they are talking about.”
The estimates for potential increases are ranging from $127 for a patio villa to $715 for a premier home.
“We are finding people consider that a fair price to pay for the level of service we provide,” Cain said.
VPSD already primarily serves The Villages and offers services for senior citizens that the county-run fire agency does not.
VPSD’s reported average response time is about two minutes faster than Sumter County Fire and EMS.
VPSD coordinates the Community Emergency Response Team, changes smoke detector batteries for free for homeowners unable to safely do so themselves, offers CPR classes and trains volunteers for the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program that has placed more AEDs per capita in this community than anywhere in America.
Cain first proposed an independent fire district last summer after citizens voiced concerns about lagging ambulance response times under Sumter County’s contract with American Medical Response.
In September 2021, county commissioners ultimately decided to end its contract with AMR and have VPSD and Sumter County Fire and EMS take over their own ambulance operations.
VPSD began operating ambulance transports within the Sumter and Lake county portions of The Villages on Oct. 1. In the first week, VPSD ambulances responded to about 80 calls per day with an average response time at 7 minutes, 13 seconds.
“The times are remarkable compared to what they were a year ago,” Cain said.
Blocker said he also has addressed concerns that the initial board of directors will be appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis before the first elected members can take over after two years.
“That’s the way it works for any district in the state,” Blocker said. “But for some reason, there’s this idea that the appointed board is going to do something contrary to what the needs of the residents are.”
Potential appointees must submit an application to the governor’s office to be eligible.
Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a bill to put the issue on the November ballot. The bill to create the district was sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, and unanimously backed by the Florida Legislature.
A fire district independent of county control would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the retirement community that stretches beyond Sumter County. The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter County, while areas of the community in Lake and Marion counties would be covered through agreements with other government entities.
The district would be governed by an elected board and be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers would know precisely where every penny was spent.
Florida is already home to 53 independent special fire districts.
If approved by voters, the independent fire district would begin operation in October 2023.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.