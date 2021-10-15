Medicare opens annual enrollment options today

It’s time to tailor your Medicare coverage to your needs. The Annual Enrollment Period opens today, allowing seniors 65 and up to choose new plans for 2022. Experts advise checking prices individually, with a mix of ups and downs expected: Federal officials say Medicare Advantage is expected to drop about $2 per month to an average of $19, while Part D prescription coverage is expected to rise about $1.50 per month to an average of $33.
Staff at Health Insurance Resource Centers and Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders in The Villages will help sort it all out.
“Some folks have different needs, and that’s why they meet with agents to help match up those health needs to the right plan,” said Bob Trinh, CEO of The Villages Health, which has resource centers located alongside its clinics.
Among this year’s new offerings locally, plans from Humana are available at Health Insurance Resource Centers. The insurer joins Florida Blue and UnitedHealthcare. Also new: United is accepted at UF Health Shands Hospital.
Anticipating the care you will need, knowing what your doctor accepts and how accessible your doctor is are important factors, said John Krier, Lake and Sumter area coordinator for the state-backed SHINE, which offers independent counseling.
It’s important to weigh the differences between traditional PPO-style Medicare coverage and Medicare Advantage.
PPO has separate hospital (Plan A), primary-care (B), prescription (D) and Medigap components that cover providers in or out of network.
Medicare Advantage can bundle those coverages into a more affordable plan with optional dental, vision and hearing while staying in-network.
“I think the biggest advantage that Medicare Advantage has is that you’ve got coordinated care,” Trinh said.
Whether doing it all yourself or preparing for help from an agent or counselor, websites such as medicare.gov/plan-compare, floridashine.org and thevillageshealth.com/medicare-enrollment show you what to expect.
Insurers also have dedicated web pages, such as uhc.com/medicare, floridablue.com/medicare and humana.com/medicare.
The Villages Health and SHINE help seniors with Medicare questions throughout the year, but times such as the Annual Enrollment Period that runs through Dec. 7 can be particularly busy.
Many existing plans have changed, sometimes expanding offerings or just changing premiums, Krier said.
“How they’ve expanded and what the benefits are depends on the individual plan,” he said, from dental coverage to prescription premiums and more.
Providers have a similar chance to update how they take care of people.
“The Villages Health is a learning entity,” said Emilio Noble, vice president of sales & marketing, “which means that we are always looking to adapt to the need of our patients.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.