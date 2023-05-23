McGrady’s wraps up big year at Sawgrass Grove

Almost a year after opening, McGrady’s Pub still is a big hit in the community.
The restaurant and bar that offers authentic Scottish fare opened its doors June 1 last year next to The Market at Sawgrass Grove. Staff at the restaurant plan to host a celebration next month in honor of the first year of business.
The restaurant has garnered a following during its first year and new customers continue to check it out as well.
“It’s been well received for all the residents, especially the neighborhood it’s around,” said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality at The Villages.
Next door, The Market at Sawgrass Groveopened July 13 of last year and includes Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop, Sawgrass Bar, Little Fin Seafood Shack and The Butcher & Market.
It also has an outdoor area that includes the Grove Bar and Box Car Stage.
The Market is a hot spot for residents to shop, enjoy a variety of foods and listen to entertainers.
The Box Car Stage hosts live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Activities including Boozy Bingo also take place at the outdoor portion of the Market.
“It’s just a really cool site,” Novak said. “There’s always something going on and you can get anything and everything in one centrally located area.”
Troy Anderson, general manager of McGrady’s Pub, is excited to be hitting the one-year mark.
“(I’m) super happy to keep getting new guests coming our way,” Anderson said. “We want everyone to be able to come up here and enjoy it so they can go and spread the word to all the newcomers.”
Marge and Ken Karahuta are regulars of McGrady’s Pub and the rest of the Sawgrass Grove area. The Village of Citrus Grove residents like the atmosphere of the area and the food available at McGrady’s Pub.
The couple also enjoy going to the Market to shop or eat at one of the many restaurants.
“I think it’s great,” Marge said. “It’s got everything that I feel like we need here.”
They appreciate the variety of options and the convenience of having the area so close to them.
“I love that because we’re literally five minutes away, so if I need anything, I don’t always have to run to Publix,” Marge said.
McGrady’s Pub and The Market at Sawgrass Grove also continue to see new visitors like Judy and Richard Perella.
The Village of Woodbury couple visited McGrady’s Pub for the first time for lunch on Monday.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Judy said. “The atmosphere is lovely. The food is very, very good. The staff is very friendly, very helpful.”
The couple also browsed the stores inside the Market and bought some items at The Villages Grown.
“It’s a great concept,” Judy said. “Kudos to The Villages.”
Staff at McGrady’s Pub will celebrate the restaurant’s first anniversary June 1 with performances by Scooter the DJ from 3 to 5 p.m. and Icon from 6 to 9 p.m. A photo booth will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. and staff will serve anniversary cake.
“I think it should be a nice, fun bash,” Anderson said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
