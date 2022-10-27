Marco Rubio arrives to ‘get things done’

Sometimes serving in the Senate is frustrating, Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday morning. Sometimes you wonder if you can make a difference or progress. “But in those moments where you do, you realize it does matter. It does matter, and it’s been a great honor to be able to do it,” he said. “I want to do it for at least six more years, because there’s things I want to finish, things we need to finish.” Rubio was at Lake Miona Recreation for a Getting Things Done Rally that represents his latest trip to The Villages for his current reelection bid. He’s facing Democrat U.S. Rep. Val Demings and, like other candidates this month, he’s made sure to stop by Sumter County before Election Day. Rubio’s visit is a punctuation mark on a big month for both political just because of the recent senatorial and gubernatorial debates.
In addition to Rubio, Karla Hernández, the Democratic lieutenant governor candidate; Gov. Ron DeSantis and Demings have all visited Sumter County this month. For some candidates, including Rubio, it wasn’t the first time they came this year.
There are reasons for these visits, including the county’s track record at the ballot box. For example, during the August primary, it had the second-highest turnout rate in the state. On Tuesday, it was No. 1 in early voting.
“They know that we vote, that we are a good solid voting bloc on both sides of the aisle, and that’s probably why they come and we should support them,” said LiZa Adkison, a Village of Mallory Square resident who came to see Rubio. “Why not?”
The importance of voting in the election was a popular topic during the rally, and not just with Rubio. Samantha Scott, Sumter Republican Party chair, and Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, both talked about it before Rubio came on, as did three local Republican candidates.
“It’s time for that red wave to get started and it’s going to start right here in Sumter County, isn’t it?” asked John Temple, candidate for State House District 52 — a question that sparked applause.
Rubio needs to return to the Senate, said State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, who’s running for the Florida Senate District 11 seat.
“And we need to send this man back to the Senate by a landslide victory here in the state of Florida,” Ingoglia said.
Freedom is on the ballot, said U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, who’s running for reelection. Demings ran against Webster unsuccessfully in 2012 for District 10, which was his Congressional seat at the time.
“We want her to lose again,” Webster said.
Right now, Rubio looks like he’s pulling ahead. A recent poll from Florida Atlantic University showed him about six points up, similar to an earlier one from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.
Stephen Hawkins, of the Village of Dunedin, was one of Rubio’s supporters who came to hear him speak.
“We support him and everything he’s doing, and hopefully he’ll be reelected,” he said.
Marilyn Ascani, seated a short distance from Hawkins, said she believes in Rubio’s policies.
“I believe he’s going to get immigration sorted out, get people to come here the right way,” said Ascani, of the Village of Citrus Grove. “And he’ll get things done in Florida. I love this state.”
Immigration was one of the topics that Rubio addressed.
“I will say this because I think it’s true: the overwhelming majority of the people are just desperate people that come from terrible places and want a better life,” he said. “We all understand that, but there has to be a process for it.”
Rubio covered other topics including energy, the economy and crime. He also criticized the media, the Jan. 6 commission, his opponent, Democrats and President Joe Biden.
“I ran for reelection because there’s things I want to continue to do for Florida that we’re not done doing yet,” Rubio said. “But most importantly, I ran because if the people who are in charge of our federal government today in the House, the Senate and the White House, if those people remain in power, they will destroy the country.”
Before he left, Rubio looked ahead to the next generation.
He said he wants to be a part of seeing common sense return because, the way he sees it, his children, and the audience’s children and grandchildren will inherit a country that will either be better or worse.
“And I don’t want to be the first generation of Americans that leaves their kids worse off than us,” Rubio said. “And that’s what we’re on the verge of if we don’t do some important things right now.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
