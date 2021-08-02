Many hands required in preparation for school prayer event

When Lead Pastor Sidney Brock, of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, helped launch the “Praying for Every School” initiative last summer, even he admitted that it was all done at the last-minute.
“The decision to green-light last year’s prayer initiative happened two weeks before the event,” he said. “Even so, we had more than 70 churches involved in Lake and Sumter counties alone.”
This time around, Brock and others have been spending the last few months preparing for the second prayer initiative, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at schools across the area.
“It’s been said, ‘So goes the schools, so goes the community,’” Brock noted. “This is not just praying for the schools, but also the people who are gathering. We all understand the important role schools play in our community, as well as the stress that everyone — teachers, staff, students and their families — is dealing with as they prepare to reopen. We want them to know that we are there for you.”
Thanks to the efforts of Brock and others, there will be prayers taking place outside every school in Lake and Sumter counties on the night of Aug. 8.
Additionally, there will be clergy, teachers, staff and students on hand outside schools in Marion, Hernando, Citrus and Polk counties.
Putting this together required many hands.
Several local pastors, educators and others are serving as “area coordinators,” essentially the feet on the ground that are helping to lead efforts in specific communities.
Among those serving as a coordinator is Pastor Don Winters of Hope Community Church, who is helping out in Wildwood.
“As the coordinator, it is my job to make sure that there are people at each of the schools on Aug. 8,” said Winters, who led a prayer circle last August at Wildwood Middle High School. “So I am working with other area pastors and schools to make sure the event goes off smoothly and everyone understands our purpose.”
Other local pastors serving similar coordinator roles include Pastor Jim Keegan of New Life Presbyterian Church in Fruitland Park, Youth Pastor Justin Davis from First Baptist Church of Wildwood and the soon-to-open Family Church Sumter, who is working with schools in and around Bushnell and Lake Panasoffkee, and Pastor Mike Matheny at Church of the Lakes in Leesburg.
In preparation for the prayer event, the initiative’s website recently relaunched at schoolprayer.info. The site includes information on the event, as well as a “Prayer Guide” for those who wish to participate. There are also Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages devoted to the initiative.
“Even if you cannot attend a gathering in person, you can still participate from home or elsewhere,” Brock said. “This year, we ask that people pray for the students and their parents as they begin a new school year; school administrators who provide wisdom and guidance; teachers and coaches who carry out important responsibilities for students; support staff who play important roles in the school; district leadership and the community-at-large.”
And prayer group leaders are making sure to keep in contact with one another ahead of the initiative. Area and school coordinators gathered on Zoom back on July 27 to discuss what to expect at the initiative, as well as to ask questions to organizers.
“This is a grassroots movement to connect churches, businesses and individuals in our communities to our schools,” Brock noted. “An opportunity to show support to all students, teachers and administrators through prayer. We hope the community can participate in some way.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
