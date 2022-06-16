Major chains bring big business to area

Today

Abundant sunshine. Hot and humid. High 97F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 97F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.