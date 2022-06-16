Major chains bring big business to area

The Villages and its surrounding communities continue to be a hot spot for big chain stores and restaurants.
More well-known businesses are coming to the the area as the community continues to grow and bring in more residents. McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sephora at Kohl’s and Culver’s are just a few new businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon. “Those that have previously established a presence in the community have a good handle on their performance in our market and can grow with us more easily,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development. “Businesses that are new entrants to The Villages often rely on those competitors’ successes as validation of the opportunity that exists here for them.”
In Sumter County, where a large portion of The Villages is located, the number of private establishments is growing.
In the third quarter of 2021, there were about 2,234 private businesses in the county compared to 1,358 businesses 10 years earlier in the third quarter of 2011, according to the United States Bureau of Labors Statistics.
McDonald’s is the most recent big chain business to open a new location in The Villages.
On June 4, the fast-food restaurant opened its newest Villages location at 2210 Everglades Lane in Magnolia Plaza.
“We’re just really excited to be a part of the expanding growth in the new area and just wanted to continue offering great food and excellent service,” said Rebecca Babalian, who owns the new McDonald’s with her husband, Mark.
The Babalians also own the other two McDonald’s in The Villages. They opened their first in the community in 2006.
“We just love being a great (option) for our community,” Rebecca said.
Another Culver’s is coming to the area at 5327 Sundance Trail. Another Culver’s already is located at 3390 Wedgewood Lane.
Andrew Vaillancourt, who will own the new location, is hoping to open in the beginning of July.
It is the first Culver’s Vaillancourt will own, and he said he is excited to be in the area. He likes the constant growth in and around The Villages, and with the new business, he will be able to bring more jobs to the area, he said.
“It’s been about 18 months of work,” Vaillancourt said. “I’m excited to be open and serve great food to the community.”
Adding to the fast-food options, Dairy Queen also will open a new location in the area soon.
The soft-serve ice cream and fast-food restaurant will be located near U.S. Highway 301 and County Road 216 in Wildwood. The current closest Dairy Queen is near Palm Plaza in Leesburg.
But fast food chains aren’t the only big businesses making a home in The Villages.
A lease recently was signed for a Sprouts Farmers Market to open in a 23,256-square-foot building on County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
The supermarket, which opened its first store in Arizona in 2002, has more than 340 stores across the country with 34 currently operating in Florida.
The store offers a large selection of natural and organic food, such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods and dairy products, as well as health items and household items.
Hobby Lobby also plans to open a store in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year. The arts and crafts retailer offers decor as well as project, party and home supplies.
In addition to the multiple businesses coming to the area, a variety of other chains have recently opened.
Personal care and beauty product store Sephora now has a home in the area.
The department store Kohl’s and Sephora announced a partnership in 2020 with plans to open Sephoras inside existing Kohl’s locations. The goal was to have 850 Sephora at Kohl’s open across the country by 2023, according to a press release.
A Sephora at Kohl’s opened at the Kohl’s in Lady Lake on June 6.
“We are excited to welcome Sephora at Kohl’s to Lady Lake and make prestige beauty more accessible to our local communities,” said Scott Rowland, store manager at the local Kohl’s. “Sephora at Kohl’s features the signature Sephora experience — with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care. We’re excited to offer this elevated beauty experience to our Lady Lake customers.”
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened May 13 in Lady Lake, with a grand opening event to celebrate the new location at 13585 NE 86th Path. The new business is 100,000-square-feet and includes a grocery section, outdoor merchandise, apparel, tech items and more. BJ’s also has a gas station and is golf cart accessible.
Sportsman’s Warehouse, Earth Fare and Chipotle also have newer locations in Lady Lake.
“The consistency of people choosing to make The Villages their home provides greater opportunities for businesses,” Renick said. “While the nation is facing challenges in supply chains and inflation that is limiting new commercial construction, The Villages expansion bucks that trend and provides a safe haven for many types of businesses.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.