Love is in the air at local restaurants

Couples are going to fall in love with the special preparations restaurants are making for Valentine’s Day. With the holiday fast approaching, staff at local eateries have been planning well in advance for the big day — one of their busiest days of the year. “We’ve had quite a bit of calls for reservations and a lot of couples,” said David Suleiman, who owns three restaurants in The Villages. “We’re seeing a high demand for Valentine’s Day.” Valentine’s Day spending was $21.8 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation. Part of that spending was from couples eating out at restaurants. While the percentage of people going out to celebrate last year was lower than past Valentine’s Day holidays, at 24%, it is still a popular way to celebrate, according to the federation.
Restaurants prepare for the holiday by offering special menus, ordering more food and drinks, and making sure they have enough staff on hand to ensure patrons have a memorable experience.
Suleiman said everyone on staff at his restaurants — Havana Country Club, the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Prima Italian Steakhouse — works on Valentine’s Day, and that’s about 60 employees at each location.
The chefs also are preparing special menus with classic Valentine’s Day dishes and some new options. Specials include a Chilean sea bass and prime rib at Legacy Restaurant.
“We expect it to be pretty good,” Suleiman said. “I think everyone will enjoy the special menu.”
Staff at the restaurants under Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group, which includes BlueFin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant, also are expecting a busy Valentine’s Day.
Residents started calling two weeks ago to make reservations at some of the FMK restaurants, said Philip Benjamin, director of marketing for FMK.
“We’re anticipating a very busy night,” Benjamin said, adding they also bring in extra staff and supplies.
Walk-ins are welcome at the FMK restaurants, but reservations are preferred: “The earlier the better,” Benjamin said.
Chop House at Lake Sumter, in Lake Sumter Landing, is offering a special three-course meal on Valentine’s Day with appetizer choices such as fried green tomatoes and entrees such as a lamb shank and blackened cobia.
“People want to have a special night, so they want to have a special entree,” Benjamin said. “So we like to bring something different to the restaurant.”
Augustine’s 1812 House in Spanish Springs and Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille in Lake Sumter Landing also will offer specials from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.
At Augustine’s 1812 House, select wines are available along with special entrees such as prime rib.
Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille will have specials on twin lobster tails and surf and turf.
The McIntyre family, which owns both restaurants, wants to help patrons celebrate and enjoy the lifestyle, said Brittany McIntyre, manager of both restaurants.
“We’ve had a good year so far; we’re hoping everyone continues to come out,” she said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
