Lopez’s influence draws big names to her event

Nancy Lopez didn’t have to go through any lengthy sales pitch to get Bobby Orr to make a stop in The Villages.
“She told me about her tournament and I said, ‘I’m there,’” the Hockey Hall of Famer said Monday. “I’d love to come up.”
Then there’s someone like Chris DiMarco, who has given his time to the Nancy Lopez/AIM Golf Tournament for 17 years.
“I almost feel like a regular up here,” quipped DiMarco, a former Presidents Cup hero who famously took Tiger Woods to a playoff at the 2005 Masters.
Such is the influence of Lopez, who in the 41st year of her namesake event continues to import notable names — new, old and anywhere in between — for a weekend of festivities at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club.
“I’m just so grateful,” Lopez said before heading out to the practice range for a clinic with DiMarco, LPGA veteran Lorie Kane, NBC analyst/showman Peter Jacobsen and former Golf Channel anchor Kelly Tilghman.
“I think people like to come out and just see who’s here next. That’s pretty exciting.”
Jacobsen, making his third appearance, entertained with his impersonations of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Craig Stadler. Kane, a four-time LPGA winner, got her first taste of the event, as did musician Darius Rucker.
Past guests have included such names as Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster and Laura Davies.
The annual fundraiser benefits AIM for the Handicapped, a program that helps teach movement to individuals with various learning disabilities. It’s a relationship that dates to the late 1970s, not long after Lopez won nine events as an LPGA rookie.
Lopez had made acquaintance with founder Dr. Jo Geiger during that rookie year, but wasn’t quite ready to align herself with a cause.
“After that year, I said there’s more to life than winning nine tournaments,” Lopez recalled. “So I called Doctor Jo and told her I was ready to become an ambassador.”
That was in 1981. The tournament began in AIM’s home base of Dayton, Ohio, moving to The Villages in 2003 when interest up north began to wane and Lopez had a bigger profile in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“The 41 years just blows my mind,” Orr said. “I don’t know of many golf charity events that last that long. And the enthusiasm and support that Nancy still gets after 41 years is incredible. The money they raised is phenomenal.”
The tournament is accompanied by both a silent auction and live auction. Though this weekend’s numbers haven’t been finalized, Lopez noted that last year’s event raised more than $300,000 for AIM’s programs.
“It was pretty amazing to see all those hands go up and see people spend $30,000-$40,000 on stuff,” DiMarco said. “It’s been pretty cool to see how this has evolved.”
DiMarco relayed the tale of a particularly spirited moment at the live auction, when one attendee offered up a five-figure sum for a round of golf with Lopez. Then he asked if Rucker would join the group.
“I told him he’d have to double it,” Rucker said. “And he did.”
Said DiMarco: “The guy says, ‘Thirty thousand? Done.’”
Rucker noted he’d been wanting to help the event for years, as Lopez has been a supporter of his own “Monday after the Masters” charity effort. His tour schedule had made reciprocating difficult.
“That’s one of the things that I’ve been blessed with in my success,” Rucker said. “I’ve been going to golf tournaments and things like that for the last 25 or 30 years. You meet everybody that’s cool in golf, and Nancy’s definitely one of the cool ones.”
Orr has known Lopez for decades, going back to when both did promotional work for Nabisco. When Lopez remarried and moved to Stuart on Florida’s east coast, it brought them closer to Orr’s home in Jupiter.
“You can’t do any better than having dinner with Nancy Lopez,” Orr said.
And after getting his first taste of Lopez/AIM weekend, he’s already ready to mark his calendar for 2023.
“I can assure you I won’t miss next year,” he said.
