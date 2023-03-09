Local women-owned businesses thriving

Wednesday was International Women’s Day, and March is Women’s History Month. The purpose of both is to celebrate the achievements of women in the past and present, such as those who own and operate businesses in The Villages area.
Oh My Sweet Cakes, Lime Light Boutique, Salon Jaylee and Tina Stephens are just a few of the local businesses owned by women.
“For so many years, women have been under the little hat of men, and I think we’re so capable of owning businesses and so much more,” said Catherine Sacchi, co-owner of Oh My Sweet Cakes in Brownwood. “We’re very capable (of doing) whatever we decide to do.”
In the last decade, the number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has grown steadily.
Businesses run by women employed 10.8 million workers and earned $1.8 trillion in revenue in 2019, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, compared to 8.2 million workers and $1.3 trillion in revenue in 2007.
About 21.4% of American businesses with employees were owned by women in 2020, according to the 2021 Annual Business Survey from the Census, up from 19.7% in 2017.
In Florida, about 45% of small businesses are owned by women, according to the 2021 Small Business Profile from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy. And The Villages is consistently adding to that number, with shops like Oh My Sweet Cakes and Tina Stephens clothing store opening in the last four months.
“We have seen an increase in the number of businesses owned or run by women coming to The Villages in recent years and are excited that our community is tracking along with the national trend,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development.
Sacchi opened her French-American bakery in February with Severine Gualandi, and both have lengthy backgrounds as business owners in France and Florida, starting with owning restaurants and cafes in their 20s.
Oh My Sweet Cakes is the first business they have owned together, and they are enjoying the opportunity as female business owners to grow and build their bakery in The Villages.
“(There’s) freedom to create anything you want,” Sacchi said. “It is the possibility to build a team, to build something that could be something else. You start with something and in two years the business can be something else, something bigger, something different.”
Sacchi is proud that more women are starting their own businesses and working toward their goals locally and beyond. She admits that owning a business comes with a lot of challenges, but says the results are worth the work.
“Most women fear the first step of just jumping in the arena, but I think that when women do it, we do it pretty well,” she said. “We can fail, but we have to have the strength to get back on our feet and charge again.”
Kimberly Quintana agrees that more women wanting to open businesses should “just go for it,” she said.
Over the past 25 years she has owned retail stores and even her own cosmetics company. Today, she owns Lime Light Boutique, a women’s clothing store in Lake Sumter Landing.
Quintana loves fashion and helping women find clothes that make them feel beautiful, so owning a clothing store makes sense.
“It’s a natural thing for me to want to help people get dressed well and feel good about themselves,” she said.
And she is happy to get behind any other women who want to follow their dreams.
“I absolutely would support any woman just to be confident enough to follow her passion,” she said.
Janet West has been following her passion in The Villages for more than 35 years and knows the community is a great place for women business owners to grow their companies.
She opened her first salon in The Villages in 1986 and now has three Salon Jaylee locations: in Southern Trace Plaza, Magnolia Plaza and Colony Plaza.
“There are challenges every day,” West said. “You just have to wake up and look forward to those challenges.”
West is proud of what she has accomplished with Salon Jaylee and what other women and their businesses bring to the community.
“Everybody deserves a chance, the opportunity, and some have a lot to contribute to all areas of business,” West said.
