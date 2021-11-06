Local veterans share stories of Korean War

While the room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa smelled like fresh coffee and overlooked a parking lot, anyone listening to Jack Wolverton recount his experience during the Korean War felt they were in the middle of the conflict hearing the machine gun fire that nearly ripped him in two. Across from the 88-year-old Army veteran sat Jongwoo Han, president of the Korean War Legacy Foundation. Han was filming Wolverton as one of about 40 Korean War veterans being interviewed this week in The Villages for the Korean War Legacy Project. After Wolverton spoke on Tuesday about the bullet that barely missed his hand and instead caused debris from a rock to become lodged in his wrist, Han asked if he ever expected the Korea he first visited in 1952 to be the democratic country it is today. “Never,” said Wolverton, of Leesburg. “Now they have huge skyscrapers. It’s beautiful. I don’t know how they cleaned it up. It was all torn up when I was there.” The Korean War Legacy Foundation aims to help teachers, students and the general public understand the origins and outcomes of the Korean War, according to its official website. To do this, the foundation created the Korean War Legacy Project, which has collected more than 1,500 interviews from 21 countries involved in the Korean War. Educators then review the videos of these interviews, tag key ideas and edit short video clips that teachers use as resources in the classroom. Han said he is passionate about educating younger generations about the Korean War because many classrooms do not teach about it, or it is a small footnote in textbooks. Despite people often calling it the “Forgotten War” for its lack of attention compared to World War II and the Vietnam War, Han said Korea is now the sixth largest trading partner to the U.S. and has the tenth largest economy in the world. “There has been no such success in American military history and foreign policy for a country they aided 70 years ago,” Han said. “Can you name a war that produced such a beautiful outcome?” The Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 169, a Villages-based group, was an integral part of helping Han connect with local Korean War veterans. The national Korean War Veterans Association connected Han with the Villages chapter so residents could tell their stories. “(Korean War veterans) are passing,” said Mark Carey, an Army veteran and the chapter’s director of communications and webmaster. “Getting their stories told is a big deal.” Tom Digiovanna, of the Village of Winifred, is a 90-year-old Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He recounted seeing truckloads of men celebrating as they drove away from the front lines to safety, while the men driving toward the conflict were grim and silent. While Digiovanna said many of his memories in Korea had faded, that was one that has always stuck with him and should be shared. “The public is forgetting the Korean War,” Digiovanna said. “It’s not taught – I don’t believe – in school. Kids today, if you ask them, ‘Do you know about the Korean War?’ they look at you like you lost your head.” The interviews conducted by Han will be used in new teaching curriculum that is engaging and easily understood by students. Han also encourages Korean War veterans to look into the Revisit Korea Program, sponsored by The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, which allows Korean War veterans to go back to Korea to see the results of their service. To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/vv2f2cpz. For more information about the Korean War Legacy Foundation visit koreanwarlegacy.org.
