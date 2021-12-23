Local pastors prepare Christmas sermons

On Christmas Eve and Day, thousands of area residents, family members, friends and guests will fill local churches for worship. For the clergy leading Christmas worship, crafting the sermon holds special importance. Especially this year, as they likely will see their largest gatherings in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of denomination, area clergy are doing what they can to create the best sermons possible for the holidays. The Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean will lead five services on Christmas Eve and Day at Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus in The Villages. He keeps a running research and sermon list and has kept all of his notes from previous sermons over the years. He has learned what it takes to craft a good Christmas sermon.
“The Christmas story is one that everyone knows,” he said. “You can’t really make it new, but you can make it accessible.”
MacLean uses ideas he has collected throughout the year, as well as anything he didn’t use last year, to write his sermon. It takes about a day to finish. He said this year’s sermon and services will be different, given how unusual last year was.
“Last year was very truncated, socially distant, we didn’t even use real candles,” he said. “Last month, we saw a huge influx of people returning to in-person worship. Some are snowbirds, others are newcomers to the area, and there are those who were hesitant to step foot in the sanctuary for nearly two years. These Christmas services will be homecoming events for the Hope Lutheran community.”
Unlike MacLean, Father Peter Puntal of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood doesn’t spend much time writing sermons in his office. Puntal is known for his ability to deliver rich, deep sermons without depending on notes.
“Everything is spontaneous,” he said. “I make a mental outline before I speak to the parishioners and go from there. I find that sometimes, if you have a paper in front of you, there’s a barrier between you and the parishioners.”
Puntal plans to focus on the theme of gratitude during his Christmas sermon. He said his church went through a great deal over the last year because of the pandemic, but found ways to move past the obstacles. “Last year during Advent, we prayed, and God answered our prayers,” he said. “We were able to keep our food pantry operational, and thousands of people were able to eat as a result. Our new Family Life Center was built. We have more people helping out with our outreach programs than ever before, and we are seeing a healthy influx of people signing up to join the church.”
This year marks the first Christmas sermon for the Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva as rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park.
“Christmas is unique, and the sermon is easy to me,” he said. “You have the same message every year, so it takes less time to write it down. Sometimes, I don’t write it down.”
Nsengiyumva said he focuses on one theme for his Christmas sermon — an inclusive message.
“Do not be afraid, I bring you good news, which is news for all people,” he said. “Christmas is a season of good news. God loves us, and the message of Christmas is that God cares. Where there’s darkness, there is light, and Jesus is the light of the world.”
Nsengiyumva said now, more than ever, such a message is important to deliver, given the anxiety many people have endured these last two years. But he sees that anxiety fading.
“People are more positive, more confident,” he said. “Christmas is a time to emphasize that positive, the hope, good news and joy.”
This is also the first Christmas for the Rev. Bridgette Sullenger at First Christian (Disciples of Christ) in Wildwood, and she knows how important the worship service and sermon will be to the church.
While there are no recent studies on the subject, it is widely believed that Christmas and Easter worship bring in the largest attendance numbers at Christian sanctuaries.
“This is a service where everyone brings a friend or family member with them,” Sullenger said. “You want to make this service absolutely special.”
For Sullenger, crafting a sermon takes up to eight hours a week depending on the service. The Christmas sermon is no different.
“You want to focus on the Christmas story itself,” she said. “You make sure that the sermon is special, as the entire worship revolves around the Christmas story.”
First Christian is expecting a number of its congregants to return to the sanctuary for the first time in nearly two years for Christmas Eve worship.
“People want to connect more, make it a special experience,” Sullenger said. “They want it to be meaningful, uplifting and really reflect spirituality and faith.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
