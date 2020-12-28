Local Pastor Kelly preparing for 2021 retirement

The Rev. John Kelly had it all planned out at the start of 2020. He would remain as rector of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages for a few more years before announcing his retirement and moving on to the next chapter in his life.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit both him and his family hard this spring.
“We are a family of COVID-19 survivors,” he said. “I had the virus, and so did our daughter. But my wife, Tish, was in the hospital for 56 days. My daughter and I had to isolate ourselves and could not see her for a month and a half.”
Like many people in and around The Villages, COVID-19 caused Kelly to rethink his plans for the future. He will now retire from St. George next month, with his last official day of service scheduled for Jan. 10.
“I thought about retiring in a few years, but I came too close to losing a spouse earlier this year,” he said. “She had the pre-existing condition lymphoma, and that’s what put her intensive care and made her COVID-19 case so serious.”
Tish is now back home and able to help out at St. George Episcopal again as she continues her recovery. But what happened caused the two of them to re-think their future plans.
“What happened to our family forced us to reevaluate what we want to do,” the rector noted. “Tish is looking and feeling great, but the pre-existing condition is still there. Every day I have with her is precious, and now it’s time to have time with her, and for the two of us to spend quality time with our grandchildren.”
John and the rest of the St. George Episcopal team have been quite busy these last few months, as COVID-19 forced them to think outside the box and make a pivot in the way it presents worship and activities. For several months, John and others hosted worship exclusively online. Now, St. George offers a mix of in-person and virtual service options, including weekly worship outside on church property.
John and Tish also hosted a faith-based support group for people struggling emotionally, mentally and spiritually with COVID-19 for six weeks this fall via Zoom. The sessions included presentations on the gamut of issues affecting those impacted in some way by COVID-19, including having the virus, the residual effects of COVID-19 and protecting yourself from the virus.
“We met with people that have had COVID-19 but also lost loved ones to the virus,” the rector said. “There still are so many people self-isolating and quarantining, and that leads to issues with anxiety and depression. It was important for us to share our stories to the St. George Episcopal community, and then build off that and welcome a broader spectrum of people to talk about these issues.”
Through it all, St. George Episcopal has been able to reach out to hundreds of parishioners every week through podcasts, Facebook videos and phone calls, a good number for a church, John noted with a laugh, that had to quickly learn how to use Zoom through YouTube tutorials during the first few days of the pandemic.
Kelly has been in ministry for 35 years, the last six-and-a-half at St. George Episcopal. Next year, he and Tish will be starting their next chapter some 950 miles away in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He said the church, its staff and parishioners have been quite supportive with his decision.
“I feel so proud of St. George,” he said. “We’ve grown a great deal in terms of membership these last few years, and we’ve been successful in extending our outreach in the community. We’ve stepped up with our music ministry and concert series, and we’ve done an amazing job improving our communications. I know that I will be leaving St. George Episcopal in great hands when I leave.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
