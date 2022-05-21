Local musicians come together for entertainer

Popular Villages voices will fill the sanctuary at New Covenant United Methodist Church with messages of love and strength for a friend and fellow performer. Villages musicians are coming together to perform a fundraiser concert Sunday for local singer Jamie Klatt Savage, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer several months ago.
“This is all about Jamie, bringing him a day of joy and just showing our love and appreciation for him as a friend and an entertainer,” said Villages singer Donna J. Fraley, known as the Lady in Black, who is producing the event. Fraley, Dawn DiNome, Billie Thatcher, Donna Moore, Suzie Casta and Sean Pollock will take the lead in the show, performing songs with messages of love and strength like “I Hope You Dance,” “Greatest Love of All” and “I Am What I Am” – messages Savage embodies.
“Jamie is a bright light,” Fraley said. “He is very positive, full of energy, and in spite of what’s going on, he’s still positive and he believes in faith and prayer and positivity. Not only is he a fabulous person, he is a great entertainer and a wonderful friend.”
Fraley thanks Savage for helping her make a name for herself here in The Villages.
A few years after they met, Savage invited Fraley to perform a solo in his Neil Diamond tribute show.
“When I heard he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, of course I was devastated,” Fraley said. “And the first thing I thought about was, what can I do to help him? He and I both have a tremendous love for music, and singing, and performing.”
Also in the set list are Neil Diamond songs like “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show,” “Soolaimon” and “The Story Of My Life,” which audiences may have heard Savage perform.
A number of the singers were in Savage’s Neil Diamond show.
Though Fraley is producing, the concert is a team effort: she has the help of 40 cast and crew members.
Besides the principals, 10 ensemble singers and 17 choir singers also will join the cast.
“I see everybody coming together for a great cause, because everyone thinks the world of Jamie, and everyone is happy to step up for him,” said Donna Kagan, who is leading the choir. “It’s great to see that kind of camaraderie.”
Kagan and Savage have been friends since 2013 when they met through the choir at Open Circle MCC Church, which Kagan directed.
“I heard him sing, and said, ‘Wow, what a great voice,’” she said.
Proceeds from the show will go toward Savage’s medical expenses and other essentials. Audience members can contribute more at the show, or to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/helping-jamie-klatt-savage.
“The financial burden is starting to grow and he is going to need help paying the enormous health care charges he is receiving and will receive in the months to come,” GoFundMe organizer Carolann Hunter said in January.
Suzie Casta has performed with Savage at resident lifestyle club events, restaurants and other retirement communities since they met about 13 years ago.
Savage was there for Casta, too, when she was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017.
“He’s a true blue friend and a wonderful man – I just want him to beat this cancer and get back to living his life that he deserves,” Casta said.
Themed “This is Me,” the show will nod to those, like Savage, who show fortitude in times of strife.
“What I want people to get out of this is in spite of what’s going on with ourselves, in spite of stage 4 cancer, we can get through this with family, friends, their love and support, faith and having a positive outlook,” Fraley said.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Covenant United Methodist Church.
Tickets can be purchased for a requested $20 donation at three locations: in person starting at 1:30 p.m. at the church, online at ladyinblackproductions.yapsody.com, or by calling Fraley at 910-368-7577.
Senior Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.