Local ministries extend outreach to the south

When Temple Shalom of Central Florida began its monthly “Rapping with the Rabbi” program prior to the pandemic, it met at Dunkin on County Road 466 in The Villages.
After more than three years of shutdowns and in-house gatherings, it made the decision this spring to bring the monthly events back into the community.
And Temple Shalom Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and other synagogue officials did not hesitate when deciding where they wanted to base the gatherings.
“With The Villages expanding south, it’s appropriate to bring Rapping with the Rabbi to the south Villages and introduce residents to Temple Shalom,” said Susan Feinberg, a Village of Pennecamp resident and marketing coordinator for Temple Shalom. “We found a spot at Brownwood Paddock Square, and now meet there monthly.”
As Florida’s Friendliest Hometown grows south of State Road 44, local houses of worship are working hard to introduce themselves to people calling the south Villages and neighboring areas home. Rapping with the Rabbi now typically meets at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at Island Fin Poke in Brownwood.
And there’s good reason for the change. There are 21 villages south of State Road 44, and Middleton, a family neighborhood that will include up to 8,280 homes with a mix of housing types and price points, recently welcomed its first families.
And regardless of who is moving into town, a community’s growth encourages houses of worship to disciple to new residents about faith and attending services. Area houses of worship appear to be going against the grain when it comes to discipleship, as a 2022 Barna Group survey revealed that 28% of U.S. Christians surveyed said they are fully involved in the discipleship community, compared to 39% who are not engaged in discipleship at all. For the study, Barna defines “fully involved” as Christians who were both being discipled and discipling others.
Temple Shalom is not resting on monthly chats to introduce the synagogue to the south Villages and Middleton. It will present a “Rhythm Ruach Drumming Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Everglades Recreation.
“This is an interactive evening of joy, prayer, song and rhythm with Rabbi Zev,” Feinberg said. “Everyone is welcome, no drumming experience is necessary and no musical ability is required.”
And the hope is that the Brownwood and Everglades event will encourage south Villagers and others to visit the Oxford synagogue at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 for the Temple Shalom Open House. The event features a tour of the synagogue and a chance to meet with Rabbi Sonnenstein and other Temple Shalom officials.
Everglades Recreation also is the current home of Hope Lutheran Church’s South campus. The church began holding regular worship in the south Villages in 2019, first meeting at Rohan Recreation before moving to Everglades a year later.
“We are three campuses, one church,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor at Hope Lutheran. “We are all rooting for the success of our efforts in the south Villages, regardless of what campus we call home.”
And Hope Lutheran has had strong attendance for its south Villages worship, averaging between 200-250 congregants weekly for its two Sunday services. But the church is not resting on its laurels, holding monthly events at Everglades to introduce local residents to all things Hope Lutheran.
“We welcomed comic Juanita Lolita for a show to Everglades in June, and the church hosted a trivia night on July 18 complete with sandwiches, chips and drinks before the game started,” said Marina Ernst, communications director at Hope Lutheran. “We also held a social game night at Everglades back on July 11 where the Hope Lutheran community came together for a fun night of games and fellowship.”
Local churches based on the northern end of The Villages and beyond also are finding ways to connect with their southern neighbors. First Baptist Church at The Villages, whose sanctuary is near the northern tip of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, places every church member in a “Community Group” based on their home address upon joining the church. And the groups go from the north Villages to the south and beyond.
“Groups meet on a regular basis and seek to identify, communicate and meet the needs of their members wherever possible,” said Lead Pastor Bob Perry of First Baptist Villages. “They hold Bible studies, visit group members and pray for them, make phone calls to stay in touch and more.”
Village View Community Church is in Summerfield, but a good portion of its congregants are Villagers. Church pastors Marty and Ronda Shea are discovering ways to have Village View Community connect with its south Villages friends.
“Currently there are several small groups meeting weekly in the south Villages and elsewhere for Christian fellowship and Bible study,” Ronda said.
Church at the Springs looks to break ground on its fourth campus in Middleton in the fall. In the interim, the church plans to launch “practice worship” at Ezell Recreation in September. Current plans are to hold monthly worship services at Ezell through the end of the year, turning to weekly in 2024.
Church at the Springs has a campus in Lady Lake that has seen significant growth in recent years. Since that campus fully re-opened following the pandemic, it has seen its congregation triple to around 600 people.
“Most of the congregation at Lady Lake are Villagers and others who are 55 and older,” said Mike Storts, who serves as Lady Lake’s campus pastor. “A number of them live south of State Road 44 and travel at least 30 minutes for worship. They are incredibly enthusiastic about Middleton and are excited with this growth.”
And church leaders are excited to bring a multi-generational campus to Middleton.
“We can’t wait to introduce ourselves to Middleton and the south Villages,” said Ron Sylvia, founding pastor at Church at the Springs.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
