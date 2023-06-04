Local houses of worship are ready for summer vacation fun

The school year is over in and around The Villages, and area houses of worship are helping parents with their summer plans by scheduling vacation Bible schools and camps.
Following a few years of cancellations, postponements and online pivots because of the COVID-19 pandemic, area churches are planning a host of activities and events for young people. Close to 40 camps and vacation Bible schools have been announced, and there is at least one area church event for kids planned each week during summer break.
“There should be something for everyone,” said Olivia Collins, family minister for New Covenant United Methodist Church.
She launched the church summer camp season May 22 with the first of two TKC Camps at the church. The camps traditionally take place on weeks when The Villages Charter School does not host a summer camp. “The first TKC Camp has kids taking a trip to the Holy Land through crafts, Bible lessons, service projects and more to discover where Jesus walked and discipled,” Collins said.
The second camp is scheduled for late July and early August, and features kids learning how to be the hands, feet and voice of Jesus through various service projects and trips. Registration forms can be found at ncumcfl.com/kids.
New Covenant UMC also is hosting a vacation Bible school, but this year’s event comes with a twist. The “Twists and Turns” VBS takes place July 21-23 at the church and is open to not just kids, but the entire family.
“The first night of VBS will be an evening of fellowship for the whole family, as well as a dinner,” Collins said. “The event concludes on the morning of July 23 with our 11 a.m. blended worship service.”
On July 22, VBS features a devotional and activities for all ages. Kids will participate in crafts, Bible stories and worship, while babies and toddlers can dance and play in the church’s nursery. “Parents will hear from speakers about online safety and helping children with their homework,” Collins said.
“Grandparents will also have a speaker on online safety, as well as learn about connecting with their grandkids in an online world.”
New Covenant UMC isn’t the only area church getting the young at heart involved in VBS. St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview is planning an adult VBS from June 26 to 28, followed by a children’s version July 10-12. Hope Lutheran Church is starting a kids program of its own at its Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, and will hold its first vacation Bible school, “Monumental,” from July 17 to 21.
“There are housing developments near the campus that will have around 300 homes when finished,” said Pastor John LeCain, Hope Lutheran’s director of Christian education. “There is definitely a need in the Lake Weir area for such children’s activities.”
LeCain has experience with children’s ministries, helping run vacation Bible school for a time at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.
The church already has trained dozens of adult volunteers for vacation Bible school. LeCain said enthusiasm for welcoming more young families and children to the Hope Lutheran family is quite strong.
It takes a congregation to make a VBS or summer camp successful for an area church. Community UMC has been actively seeking adult congregants to assist at its June vacation Bible school, while parishioners at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield are working hard to make its second annual VBS a success next month. At Oxford Assembly of God, church members gathered last month to plan and prepare for June’s vacation Bible School, “Knights of North Castle.”
“There’s a way for everyone to help,” said Sheena Cullen, children’s pastor for Oxford AOG. “It can range from serving on an off-campus prayer team to being hands-on with the children during VBS week.” Some churches also encourage their congregants to sign up their kids for camps at other houses of worship. At Life Church Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, parents are being asked to sign up their elementary school-age kids for the Mega Sports and Ministries Camp at Trinity Assembly of God.
“We know the kids will have a great time at this camp and we hope they can go to Trinity AOG and participate,” said Kids Pastor Mark LoGuidice of Life Church AOG.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
