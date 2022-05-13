Local hospitals grading higher in patient safety

After only two years under the orange and blue UF Health banner, The Villages hospital is earning higher marks in health care quality and safety for its patients. UF Health The Villages Hospital, along with its sister facility in Leesburg, earned a “B” grade this week from the Leapfrog Group in its spring ratings of approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals, representing an improvement from “C” for the two hospitals last fall. Leapfrog grades hospitals after reviewing 28 different criteria that gauge hospital safety and care for what was more than 30,000 inpatients and 79,000 emergency department visits in the last year at the two hospitals. The improvement also comes less than a year after Heather Long, senior vice president and COO of UF Health Central Florida, started her job last June. Long immediately began building a deeper leadership team that is laser-focused on quality care and hospital employees.
Leapfrog’s spring ratings illustrate that the efforts at the two local hospitals are paying dividends.
“We are making significant strides in our journey to bring forward excellence in the areas of team, quality, safety and service,” Long said. “This improved score from the Leapfrog Group validates our commitment to take exceptional care of the communities we serve.”
However, Long said, it is not time to pause.
“We will continue to strive for greater excellence in patient safety and our plan is to achieve an “A” safety grade in the near future,” she said. “Most importantly, we pledge to honor the trust of our patients by being transparent about our progress and working toward the highest possible standard of safety.”
Nationally, hospitals are plagued by sepsis, the leading cause of in-hospital mortality. It happens when an infection triggers a severe reaction in the patient and can be life-threatening. UF Health The Villages Hospital reduced its sepsis cases by 40% over a 12-month period ending in March. The Leesburg facility cut its cases by 25%.
The two hospitals performed nearly 12,000 surgeries in 2021, including 539 open heart surgeries.
“Our concerted efforts to improve patient safety have resulted in an increase in the number of patients who receive treatment and are able to seamlessly heal at home with fewer complications, especially among surgical patients with serious treatable conditions,” Long said.
What Has Changed
When Long came onboard, she said her immediate objectives would fill one of “two buckets,” with one being quality patient care. Her team implemented several changes in the effort to improve:
• Develop effective communication with patients
• Improve communication among medical and clinical staff
• Ongoing education on best practices for reducing sepsis
• Attention to staff response to patient and family needs
• Timely responses when it comes to medications
• Provide effective discharge information
• Protocols to reduce falls, infections and overall mortality
“As the Southeast’s leading academic health system, UF Health is nationally recognized for its innovative approach to conducting research and delivering comprehensive medical services to patients in the region,” said Dr. David Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health. “These ongoing improvements reflect our dedication to continue to provide high-quality care for Sumter and Lake county residents.”
Hospital officials also point to the “door to device” time of getting severe heart attack patients into a cardiac catheterization lab immediately, working to clear heart blockage. The two hospitals consistently have response times that are well below the national goal of getting a patient into a cath lab within 90 minutes of arrival at a hospital.
Additionally, an emergency department “fast track” program went fully operational at UF Health The Villages Hospital in January, routing less serious ER patients through a track that gets them seen and sent home more quickly while physicians focus on patients who require more care.
A month earlier, ShandsCair 2, a critical care helicopter, was positioned permanently at The Villages hospital, allowing the area’s most critical patients to more quickly reach tertiary care at UF Health Shands Hospital, the flagship hospital in Gainesville.
It is home to a Level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke care center and nationally ranked and high performing specialties such as cardiology, geriatrics, urology, and ear, nose and throat. Thanks to the two-year connection, UF Health Central Florida doctors can consult with physicians in Gainesville to discuss the best outcomes for patients.
It all helped contribute to the criteria that Leapfrog reviewed.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of UF Health Central Florida for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “Our goal is to inform patients about local hospitals with the best safety measures in place and the strongest records.”
UF Health announced in December 2019 that it was acquiring the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg, completing the deal a short time later. UF Health The Villages Hospital is a 307-bed acute care facility and UF Health Leesburg Hospital has 350 inpatient beds, the largest in Lake County. The two hospital, not-for-profit health system employs 2,513 team members, including 600 nurses.
Curt Hills is a senior managing editor for the Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5287, or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
