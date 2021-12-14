Local groups fulfill Christmas wishes for kids

Maj. Marie Harris’ heart swells at the sight of gifts that will make Christmas special for local children. The Village Santiago resident serves as volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties. The Salvation Army, along with other groups in the community like Friends of SoZo Kids, North Lake Presbyterian Church and The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, collect gifts for area kids through angel tree initiatives. With wish lists still available, the groups seek additional help to make Christmas a joyous day for as many children as possible. Volunteers with the Salvation Army met throughout the beginning of December at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg to sort and wrap gifts to be distributed to children Thursday and Friday. Its tree has 936 families registered, including 2,205 children and seniors who need Christmas gifts, Harris said.
“There are still over 100 children from Lake County who need to be adopted, with more families joining the wait list daily,” she said. “It has been overwhelming, but the community has really stepped up to lend a hand.”
To adopt an angel, go to angeltreelakeandsumter.org.
Among the toy donations are 60 bicycles donated by the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267. Fred Coenen, the league’s Toys For Tots coordinator, said the Salvation Army requested bikes and he had extra.
“We know there is a great need and we just wanted to help others,” Coenen said. “We know all donations benefit local families, so it’s nice to expand that outreach.”
Friends of SoZo Kids also has increased the number of children it is helping.
The nonprofit is buying gifts for around 136 children this year, board member LaRae Donnellan said, and anyone can donate online at friendsofsozokids.com.
“We fulfilled all the (wishes) except I think three,” said Linda Casey, of the Village of La Belle, Friends of SoZo Kids president. “We will use any cash donations to help bridge that gap.”
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is hosting Angels of The Villages for its 25th year. All items benefit Lake Sumter Families, a nonprofit organization that works with foster children.
Pick up angels through Wednesday at the following regional recreation complexes: La Hacienda, Mulberry Grove, Eisenhower, Lake Miona, Laurel Manor, Colony Cottage, Rohan and Fenney. All items must be unwrapped and returned by end of day Thursday.
“The residents are making a positive impact on the wishes this holiday season,” said Dawna Dean, recreation supervisor for lifestyle events. “The excitement is in the air, and the Recreation and Parks Department is very proud to be working with the Angels of The Villages program.”
Bridget Brown, secretary for Lake Sumter Families, said the donations might be the only gifts the children receive this year.
“Having been a foster parent myself, this program is amazing because it provides the children with what they need or ask for,” she said. “It truly is something magical to see all of their faces.”
North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake also will help families living in local neighborhoods.
The church gets the names of children and their needs and wishes from guidance counselors at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School and Little Blessings Christian Preschool, preschool director Linda Brown said. The preschool is a ministry of the church.
Children ages 1 to 10 asked for items such as winter coats and pajamas, as well as gifts. The church collected the gifts Sunday.
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.