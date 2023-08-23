Local farms, farmers markets prepare for fall

Riverview Apiaries owner Jake Mitchem knows well the benefits of selling his local honey at farmers markets.
Mitchem is a regular vendor at the Brownwood Farmers Market and also participated in the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market and the Fruitland Park Farmers Market.
“It’s helped tremendously,” said Mitchem, whose business is in Leesburg. “It’s given us a place to meet with the public and tell them about our products and all the benefits.”
The Fruitland Park Farmers Market will return Sept. 1 after debuting last January as the First Friday Market. The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market will reopen Oct. 3 at its new location at Rolling Acres Sports Complex. And the Brownwood Farmers Market, which is open year-round, will expand its hours in October for the season.
Farmers markets are an increasingly popular way for local farmers and crafters to sell their products.
From 1994 to 2019, the number of farmers markets across the country increased from 1,755 to 8,771, according to the most recent numbers available from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
The Lady Lake Farmers Market started more than 10 years ago and previously was put on by a third party. It had a short hiatus and the Town of Lady Lake took it over before bringing it back earlier this year.
The town is preparing for the market’s return in October by bringing in more vendors. Anyone interested can fill out a vendor application at bit.ly/LLFarmersMarket.
Current vendors sell everything from fresh produce to fresh seafood, honey, homemade syrups and soaps, glassware and quilted accessories.
Prior attendance averaged 400 to 600 people each week with 25 to 40 vendors, said Elisha Pappacoda, communications director for the Town of Lady Lake.
So far, about a dozen vendors will participate this fall, including The Villages Grown for the first time.
“We are very excited to welcome new and returning vendors with a focus on food, art, crafts and unique handmade items,” Pappacoda said.
Staff with the Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department met with the vendors on the last day of the market in April to discuss news ideas. A new layout for the market is in the works.
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Oct. 3 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road. Bobby Blackmon will perform Oct. 3.
“With cooler weather ahead and the holidays approaching, as well as the market’s reputation for quality handmade items and homegrown produce, we are expecting growing success,” Pappacoda said.
Fruitland Park debuted its own farmers market earlier this year.
The city partnered with Orange Blossom Market Co. to form the First Friday Market in January and held it through May. This fall it will be called the Fruitland Park Farmers Market and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Friday of each month starting Sept. 1 through May 3 in front of Fruitland Park City Hall.
The market is planning to bring in more vendors in the fall, including The Villages Grown said Sheena Willis, owner, of Orange Blossom Market Co.
“We are taking some initiatives to get the word out there more to have more guests come,” Willis said.
Opening day on Sept. 1 will include bounce houses, prizes and more to bring the community to the event.
Willis has worked with other farmers markets in Florida over the years and has noticed the increase in popularity recently.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “It gives a lot of small businesses the opportunity to get their name out there.”
The Brownwood Farmers Market is a staple of the community that allows local farms and vendors to connect with the public year-round.
The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Brownwood Paddock Square, and will expand its hours in October to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can browse a variety of vendors selling vegetables, fruits, breads, honey, jams and jellies, cheese, eggs, plants and more.
Mitchem said Riverview Apiaries has been a vendor at the market since its inception and sells raw, whipped and comb honey along with maple syrup.
“It’s just a great opportunity,” he said. “There’s a great group of vendors, great customer base and it’s a great place to be.”
