Local experts urge caution amid rise of mosquito-borne illness

Florida and Texas both recorded recent malaria cases, giving residents more reasons to take mosquito precautions this summer.
While malaria cases aren’t common in Florida, the Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported in June in Sarasota County. Recently, health officials confirmed two more cases.
All six cases were Plasmodium vivax malaria, the most common type of malaria infection in humans. P. vivax is less fatal than other types, but still can be dangerous.
However, not all mosquitoes can spread the disease, and mosquito control efforts have proven effective in Florida at managing potentially infectious mosquito species.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert following the Florida cases and one case in Cameron County, Texas. Nearly 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the United States each year, including about 70 in Florida. The recent cases in Florida and Texas are unusual because they mark the first instances of locally transmitted malaria in the United States since a 2003 outbreak in Palm Beach County, Florida.
The signs of malaria include high fevers, chills and flu-like symptoms. Although malaria is considered deadly, it is curable when diagnosed promptly and directly.
“Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment for most mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile Virus, Easter equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis,” said Dr. Robert Reilly, a physician of internal medicine at The Villages Health’s Creekside Care Center. “For malaria disease, there are specific anti-parasitic therapies that can be administered, but in many cases of mosquito-borne disease the treatment remains supportive care to help ameliorate symptoms and mitigate long-term complications. That is why avoidance and prevention remains so critically important.”
Avoidance might be a little tricky in Florida. Sadie Ryan is the associate professor of medical geography and co-director of University of Florida’s Florida Climate Institute, and director of UF’s Quantitative Disease Ecology and Conservation Lab.
She said Florida’s hot, humid environment is particularly suitable for transmission.
Mosquitos can flourish in any hot, humid environment, and can be found year-round in South Florida. Florida’s official mosquito season corresponds to the rainy season, which runs from June to October.
More than 80 different species of mosquitoes are known to propagate in Florida. The majority don’t feed on humans, Ryan said, and only a select few spread disease.
The risk of infection is very low most of the time, Ryan said. Florida in particular has a robust public health response to mosquito-borne illness, and individual action combined with existing public health services are typically enough to reduce risk.
Spray trucks are employed throughout Florida to combat mosquito populations and ensure human health and safety. Sumter County Mosquito Control includes spraying and surveillance via trapping to determine control methods to be taken. To learn more or make a service request with Sumter County Mosquito Control, go to tinyurl.com/4weat8tz or call 352-689-4400.
“People just need to be aware that the mosquitoes are out there and try to avoid contact with large swarms of them,” Ryan said. “We can all work to minimize risk. Keep in mind the Tip n’ Toss Campaign and be sure to tip standing water, toss old containers and refill regularly.”
