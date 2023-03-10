Local events highlight heritage and community

The Villages Entertainment is packing March with special events designed to bring friends, family and neighbors together. This month brings three St. Patrick’s Day festivals, plenty of classic car shows, an outdoor art show and a beloved barbecue fundraiser.
“It feels great to see the public enjoying what my team and I have worked so hard to create,” special events manager Chalsi Cox said.
To kick off the festivities, area residents can celebrate Irish heritage at The Villages St. Patrick’s Day Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Groups like Sounds of Scotland, English Country Dancers, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and Viva Flamenco will provide live entertainment, with Cleghorn bringing Celtic rock to the Pavilion for the first time.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Cleghorn,” Cox said. “This is the first year the band has performed with us.”
The second St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. March 17 at Spanish Springs Town Square, kicking off with The Villages St. Patrick’s Day Parade around the town center from 3 to 4 p.m.
Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks, said the department organizes the parade in partnership with a resident parade committee.
“I think with all of the parades, it brings a sense of community,” she said. “And what’s not to love about St. Patrick’s Day? It’s celebrated around the world.”
The staging area is behind the former Rialto Theatre and the parade will loop around Spanish Springs Town Square, then head west on Main Street and south on Paige Place.
“The Irish clubs love to share their heritage,” Parkyn said. “It’s a fun, festive day.”
After the parade, the festival begins with the Byrne Brothers performing from the Gazebo along with lifestyle resident performers Sounds of Scotland, The Villages Cheerleaders, the Pacific Paradise Dancers and the Prime Time Twirlers.
During both festivals, stilt walkers, We Flip and members of Clown Alley 179 will stroll through the crowds, and food trucks and vendors will surround the square.
Both events are free and open to the public.
“Come on out with your green on and enjoy some green beer and entertainment,” Cox said.
The Villages newest entertainment area will host its first St. Patrick’s Day event from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 17 at Sawgrass Grove.
The event begins with the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales parading down Meggison Road starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at Ezell Recreation, where residents will have the opportunity to take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales and Dalmatians until 1 p.m.
Sounds of Scotland will perform at noon, followed by strolling bagpiper John Mister from 1 to 4 p.m. and FiddleRat with live bluegrass music from 5 to 9 p.m.
McGrady’s Pub will serve festive food and drink such as corned beef and cabbage, green beer and Teeling Whiskey green tea shots. The public also can sample Budweiser beer throughout the event.
Parking is first come, first served and large crowds are expected, so carpooling, driving golf cars, biking or walking to the event are recommended. Overnight parking is not allowed.
Celebrating Cars, Carts and Motorcycles
Several car shows are planned this month, with two happening from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The Villages Street Rod Cart Club will park its custom golf carts at Lake Sumter Landing, while The Villages Camaro Club will feature all makes and models of the muscle car at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Other Friday night car shows include The Villages Leisure Time Corvette Club from 5 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages M. Benz Club from 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Lake Sumter Landing, and The Villages Goldwing Motorcycle Club from 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Monday night car shows this month are The Villages Thunderbird Club from 5 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Lake Sumter Landing and The Villages Motor Racing Car Club from 5 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
And as always, the monthly Classic Car Cruise In will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. March 18 at Spanish Springs Town Square.The featured car club, the Central Florida Classic Thunderbird Club, will bring a sampling of Thunderbird models from 1955 to 1993.
“Everybody likes cars,” club president Bob Disinger said. “America is a car country. There is a lot of nostalgia that comes with seeing cars from your youth, and that’s why I enjoy it.”
Any area resident can enter a model 30 years or older into the show.
The featured car club parks its cars at 2:45 p.m., then residents of The Villages can enter with their vehicles from 3 to 4 p.m. or until the first 150 forms are handed out. The public can enter at 4 p.m. or after the first 150 forms are handed out.
Bonding Through Barbecue
Later in the month residents will have the chance to sample some tasty food while helping local students at the 20th Annual BBQ Bash on March 25 at Spanish Springs Town Square.
The tasting starts at noon and the winner will be announced at 3 p.m.
Amanda Isaacs, BBQ Bash coordinator, said multiple participants will grill the meat for the event, including local businesses and vendors that work with The Villages.
“We usually have at least 40 different samples of beef, pork and poultry throughout the different booths,” she said.
BBQ sampling wristbands cost $5, with the money benefiting the Buffalo PRIDE organization, the parent group that supports The Villages Charter School.
“I recommend coming early, when serving starts at noon, to get the most samples,” Isaacs said. “Some of the booths run out.”
Wristbands can be purchased on the day of the event or beforehand at The Villages Commercial Property Management office at 3597 Kiessel Road in Brownwood.
The fundraiser also includes items for purchase like baked goods, refreshments and drinks,Isaacs said. The Villages Culinary Academy also will sell meals from its food truck.
“The PRIDE organization does many things through the year to support the students and teachers at the charter schools,” Isaacs said. “With the new campus opening up this fall, I am sure the money raised through this event is going to help tremendously.”
Isaacs said she started coordinating the event 10 years ago and it gets better each year.
“The community loves supporting our schools, and what a perfect way to show it,” she said.
Art in the Outdoors
Finally, the Visual Arts Association will present Artists ‘Round The Square from 1 to 4 p.m. March 26 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.••Resident artists will display artwork in several mediums.
“I love seeing what all the artists bring and seeing what they were inspired by,” said Nan Kohr, show chair.
Members will display works in acrylic, watercolor, photography, clay, glass fusion and more. Much of the artwork will be available for purchase, with funds benefiting the VAA Foundation scholarship program to support students pursuing art in college.
“It’s a wonderful Sunday afternoon,” Kohr said. “People visit, stroll around and learn about art. They get to vote on people’s choice awards, and first, second and third ribbons are awarded.”
She said around 30 to 35 artists usually present artwork at the event.
“I love art because it is something that inspires you and communicates beauty,” she said. “It’s delightful to see the creations people come up with and what people can do with their mediums.”
Kohr recommends taking the opportunity to talk with the artists or purchase an interesting piece.
The event is free and open to the public.
More information about each of these events can be found at the villagesentertainment.com/festivals-and-special-events.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
