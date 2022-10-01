Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune.
That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina.
SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000 customers, mostly in Lake County, and that power was being restored in some areas that afternoon.
Duke Energy reported estimated that 90% of any affected Lake County customers will have power back by Monday.
“Pockets of damage” consisting of vegetation like downed tree limbs, were reported mostly in the southern and western part of Sumter County, said David Casto, Sumter County emergency management director.
Firefighters did not respond to any storm-related damage calls in The Villages, said Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department.
Sumter County Fire & EMS responded to one call of a tree falling on a mobile home. Firefighters also located other downed trees once the storm passed.
District Property Management reported one new developing sinkhole in The Villages, common in Florida after heavy rain, along the El Diablo golf course with no structures threatened.
The stormwater management system did its job, said Bruce Brown, assistant district manager with the Villages Community Development Districts.
“It is designed to capture stormwater and move it through a series of basins and retention ponds to keep water away from residents’ homes and prevent flooding,” he said. “That’s exactly what it did. We had no flooding in the community.”
Though Hurricane Ian delayed entertainment at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, all shows are back on the schedule, with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” rescheduled for Wednesday.
All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools, will resume normal hours today, with the exception of the Stars & Stripes Putting Course and the multipurpose field at First Responders Recreation Center, which will reopen Monday.
Executive golf courses also will resume operations this morning with the exceptions of Amberwood, Heron and Pelican courses, which will open Tuesday.
And Silver Lake, Sweet Gum, Palmetto, Sandhill, Okeechobee, Escambia and El Diablo courses will remain closed until further notice.
Ten of the 13 championship golf courses will reopen today.
Belle Glade Country Club will be open for play Monday.
Hacienda Hills and Evans Prairie county clubs will remain closed until further notice
All 27-hole courses will reopen with 18 holes.
All golf and tennis shops are now open, as are The Villages Golf Academy locations at Palmer Legends and Sarasota Golf Practice Center. All driving ranges are open with the exception of Glenview Champions Country Club, which is closed until further notice.
Championship tennis at Glenview Champions and Lopez Legacy are open.
In Villages neighborhoods, crews will make multiple passes through to pick up debris left curbside including shrubs, palm fronds, bushes, twigs, branches, cut limbs, etc.
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal next week in unincorporated areas of the county. The county will not pick up debris from private roads or on private property. Debris cleanup will occur once per road and all activities will end Oct. 14.
For those living in Wildwood, city trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb.
Community Watch will place gate arms back on all Villages gates today.
Speciality editors Leah Schwarting and Keith Pearlman contributed to this report.
