Local club honors teen burn survivor

When Bob Kane and the rest of the FDNY 343 Memorial Club heard about Parker Rowell’s story, they knew they needed to meet him. The club, which holds a ceremony each September to remember the firefighters and victims of 9/11, wanted to honor Parker for his bravery. Hearing about the 15-year-old freshman from The Villages High School who sustained first-, second- and third-degree burns after an accident with a backyard fire, Kane said it instantly brought back memories from a time in history from the late 1960s he called the war years. “When I saw the picture of this young man in the newspaper, I broke down,” said Kane, of the Village of Piedmont.
Parker faces a long battle ahead in continuing treatments and physical rehab, but wants to use his experience to help others. The teen’s family credits his positive outlook as part of his healing process.
His father, David Rowell, said his son basically grew up overnight in front of his eyes because of how calm and brave he has been throughout the entire situation.
“He used to be a shy kid and now he is so brave,” he said. “Sometimes I still feel helpless and wish I could have done something differently, but he just reminds me that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been — that it’s given him a new perspective on life and he wants to help other burn victims.”
Parker’s mom, Lisa Ammirato, said now that Parker is out of the hospital and has started rehab, things seem to be looking up.
“He is attending Alpha Rehab with Dr. [Miguel] Quintana, who has been more than amazing with him,” she added. “He will wear his compressions on his left arm, hand and leg for approximately a year.”
Parker’s uncle started a GoFundMe page for the family to help with continued medical expenses as Parker continues to heal. As of Thursday, about $11,000 out of the $30,000 needed has been raised.
“This guy — I have no words,” his uncle, Christopher Longfellow, said on the GoFundMe page during a recent update. “He is simply amazing. The pain he has endured, the majority of us will never experience. Some days are better than others, but he has never given up.”
Status updates on Parker are available at the donation page, gofund.me/a6c9ebea.
Recently, after hearing about Parker and all the procedures he now has to go through, the FDNY group wanted to honor him. They reached out and, with his parents’ permission, came to honor him with a dragon boat racing jersey to commend him for his bravery.
“He is a wonderful boy,” Kane said. “He understood things could have been a lot worse, but he was excited to receive us.”
“It brought back so many memories of my brothers, in both the United States Marine Corps and the fire department, who would go through the skin-grafting procedure. I immediately called another brother who served in the United States Marine Corps, Tommy, and we had a conversation about Parker.”
Kane said Tommy had been burned severely in combat in Vietnam.
“We have often spoke about his ordeal, having to leave the battlefield, severely burned, only to be transferred first to a field hospital and then by plane to Germany,” he said. “When I read the story about Parker, I just had to call Tommy. I knew exactly what he was thinking while we discussed him, ‘My God, this boy is in a dark place, maybe I can help shine a little light on him.’”
Caring for Parker has brought everyone closer together, Ammirato said.
“We are very grateful for everyone that has been praying and has reached out or donated,” she said. “He truly has a new perspective on life and has been doing great. He is continuing to stay positive and enjoyed his talk with Mr. Kane.”
Shawn Larson, medical director of the Pediatric Burn Program at UF Health Shands Burn Center, said while he isn’t familiar with Parker’s case, that burns of this magnitude can still cause issues even after the burn appears healed and “may require intervention from a surgical team, especially if on a joint.”
Larson continued to explain that when the skin starts to heal, it will tighten and if on or around the joint, it can cause even more issues because the scarring can contract and pull on the joint, making it hard to flex, bend or extend.
“This is one of the reasons why even after the wound is ‘healed,’ someone in the burn unit will follow a patient closely for up to two years,” he said.
Serious dangers aren’t always easy to foresee, despite families’ attempts to maintain household safety, said Emily Ulloa, a pediatric surgical physician assistant at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
“Some of the most serious and most common dangers lurk in not-so-obvious situations,” she said. “Over 300 children daily receive emergency care for burns and over 75% of these events could be prevented; however, situations like fires can quickly get out of hand without warning.”
Even though Parker is out of the hospital after two separate skin-grafting surgeries for burns on both hands, arms and his legs, and being put through rehab or physical therapy to monitor his progress, he isn’t out of the woods yet.
“He’s killing physical therapy and has won them all over with his bright personality,” Ammirato said. “It’s a little difficult as he can’t write yet — we are working on that — but it really means a lot to have the community come together for us.”
The family is grateful for small victories. Around the beginning of February, Parker was able to dress himself for the first time since the accident.
Lou Calleja, of the Village of Sanibel and a member of FDNY 343 Memorial Club, said he was honored to meet Parker.
“He is a really bright kid with a wonderful spirit,” he said. “We invited him to St. Mark’s for a ceremony in September when we read all the names of those who lost their lives at 9/11.”
Kane, whose group also spoke with Parker about fire safety, said he is impressed at the teen’s progress.
“You see these things happen and you never think it could happen in your community,” he said. “This young man has been so brave throughout it all and it’s one reason why we wanted to meet him and honor him.”
