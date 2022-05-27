Local churches to observe Memorial Day with events

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives serving our country in the U.S. armed forces, and several area houses of worship are doing their part to honor and celebrate all military veterans this Memorial Day weekend.
And while the ways these sanctuaries are marking Memorial Day weekend differ, all have the same goal — to pay tribute to the people who serve.
At Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford, Lead Pastor Chris Holck is inviting the congregation and members of the community to attend the church’s first Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. Monday. “It’s taking place at our new Reflection Plaza, which is located on the south side of the Woodridge campus building next to the pool and fountain,” he said. “We plan to honor those who have sacrificed their lives to preserve freedom, as well as honor living veterans in groups according to the military branch in which they served.”
The service, which is expected to last around 30 minutes, also will include the raising of the American flag at the church’s new flagpole.
“This is Live Oaks’ first Memorial Day service, so we are excited to inaugurate our new Reflection Plaza at the same time that we honor those who have served our country and protected our freedom,” Holck said. “Everyone is welcome to attend this patriotic observance. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside.”
Live Oaks’ Woodridge campus is at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford, behind Walmart.
Trinity Assembly of God is known for its support of the military through special worship services and events. The Fruitland Park church will continue that tradition with a series of events Sunday.
“Our 10 a.m. service will feature our tribute to our military veterans who have died,” said Pastor Chuck Padgett of Trinity AOG. “During the 10 a.m. service, we will place a wreath in the front of the sanctuary, and loved ones of veterans will be asked to come up, place a carnation on the wreath and announce the veteran’s name.”
In addition, a church member has created small crosses featuring the names of veterans who have died, all of whom have family members that are part of Trinity AOG. The crosses will be placed outside in the church yard before the start of worship.
“The service will also include a performance by Southern Gospel group Simple Faith, and I will deliver a devotion,” Padgett said. “Following the service, there will be a picnic in the church gymnasium.”
Trinity Assembly of God is located at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park.
Immanuel Baptist Church is inviting congregants and others who are veterans to a Veterans Remembrance Day picnic-style dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 8015 SE 180th St. in Oxford.
“The church is serving burgers and hot dogs, and we are asking our congregants to bring a side dish if they can,” said Russell Stephens, worship leader for Immanuel Baptist. “This is a wonderful opportunity to honor our brave veterans who served our country.”
In Leesburg, Congregation Beth Sholom will host a special Shabbat, or worship service, Saturday that will blend Memorial Day ceremonies with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.
“Shavuot, which takes place this year from sundown June 4 to the evening of June 6, commemorates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai,” said Linda Kost, vice president of Congregation Beth Sholom’s board of directors. “The service will include a reading of the 10 Commandments.”
The 10 a.m. service will also feature special readings by retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Herbert Siegel in commemoration of Memorial Day. Congregation Beth Sholom can be found at 315 N. 13th St. in Leesburg.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.