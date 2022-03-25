Local churches sow seeds of community

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”
A few city residents have inquired about using the garden, which once was used by congregants but has been sitting idle. Those who want to cultivate one of the 24 garden beds must make an agreement with the church before planting.
“Gardeners agree to select their own crop, supply seeds or seedlings, provide regular maintenance and provide their own tools,” Laraway said. “The church will provide the planting bed, water supply, shaded screened porch resting area, compost pile and garden stakes.”
Church officials posted information on the garden at Fruitland Park City Hall and on the city’s website.
“We appreciate what Community UMC is doing for the people of Fruitland Park,” said Gary La Venia, Fruitland Park’s city manager. “It’s great that the church is able to do this, and we back this initiative 100%.”
Laraway believes this rebooted garden will bring the church and Fruitland Park community together.
“What better way to come together than growing your own food and, if desired, sharing it with others?” she said. “It’s a community-centered activity where people get to know one another,” she said. “It’s God’s love being shown in a different way.”
For more information, email Laraway at laraways@aol.com.
The American Community Garden Association estimates more than 10,000 community gardens exist in U.S. cities, but the overall number is likely higher, as data for smaller communities is hard to find.
These gardens help people get fresh air outside and can help the environment by taking in carbon and releasing oxygen while reducing participants’ carbon footprints, according to the environmental advocacy group Green Matters.
“Taking care of an outdoor garden increases one’s exposure to Vitamin D, which is good for bones, teeth, and muscles,” Green Matters’ website reads. “And gardens allow us a way to connect to nature in a sort of self-determined way.”
Tucked away behind United Church of Christ at The Villages in Oxford is the North Sumter County Community Garden. Head steward Christine Janis, of the Village Rio Grande, said the garden has been part of the community for the last seven years.
“There was a member of UCC Villages who was a master gardener and wanted to bring a community garden to the church,” she said. “One thing led to another, and not only are we located behind the church, but we use the church’s well water. UCC Villages has been a great host.”
The North Sumter County Community Garden is made up of 45 beds, with Villagers and others maintaining their own plots.
“We have veteran gardeners who maintained large gardens up north, as well as newcomers who want to give it a try,” Janis said. “Most of the beds measure 4 feet by 12 feet, and our gardeners grow a variety of vegetables.”
Harvests include tomatoes, eggplant, peppers and lettuce during the spring growing season; and broccoli, cauliflower and root vegetables in the fall.
“Some of our gardeners express surprise the first time they here about Florida having two gardening seasons,” Janis said. “But after a while, they go with the flow.”
To learn more about the North Sumter County Community Garden, visit facebook.com/nsccgarden.
In the south Villages, Lake Deaton United Methodist Church’s Flutter By Garden marked its first anniversary this year. The butterfly garden is a labor of love for the church and its congregants who created and maintain it.
“Whenever we can give Florida native plants, butterflies and pollinators an opportunity to flourish is a good thing,” said LuAnn Gilbert, a member of the church’s Garden Team. “The church sits on 15 acres of land adjacent to Lake Deaton, and we can’t waste any of it.”
The garden is in the back of the church next to a shaded area, said Gilbert, of the Village of Gilchrist. It receives rave reviews from church members and others who regularly walk or jog in the area. Gilbert said a few dozen people visit the area on a typical day, as the garden is located near a golf cart path.
Learn more about the Flutter By Garden at lakedeatonumc.com.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
