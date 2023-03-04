Local churches host yard sale fundraisers

Spring is in the air, and area churches are preparing to say goodbye to winter by holding yard sales for the community.
And regardless of location, the yard sales benefit good causes.
First Baptist Church of Wildwood recently wrapped up its Youth Yard Sale, which was Feb. 24 and 25 at the church. Student pastor Sean Garner said the event was a benefit for the church’s Vertical ministry for middle and high school students.
“The yard sale was full of previously loved items for sale at reduced prices,” Garner said. “Students who participated in the yard sale earned service hours to participate in summer activities later this year.”
And Vertical is planning quite the summer for its youth.
Three “Summer Serve” mission trips are planned — one for high school students to Puerto Rico to assist survivors of last year’s Hurricane Fiona; a second for youth and their families to Daytona Beach to help the city’s homeless; and a week in Atlanta in partnership with local community service groups.
“We are also planning trips to amusement parks this summer, as well as a unique camp called ‘Adulting 101,’” Garner said.
“This camp teaches young people the practical skills they will need when they are adults, such as banking, health care, auto repairs, sewing and more.”
Vertical students also have the option of earning hours from a sponsoring adult who is trading volunteer hours for financial support.
“Time away from school doesn’t mean time away from growing,” Garner said.
Oxford Assembly of God wraps up its two-day J.O.Y. Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon today in the gym and fellowship hall of the church, 12114 N. U.S. Highway 301, near the County Road 466 intersection.
“Proceeds from this fundraiser go toward our J.O.Y. Senior Adult Ministry, as well as to support the church’s missions projects,” said Senior Pastor Derrel Strickland of Oxford Assembly of God. “Many church members have stepped up make this yard sale a successful one, from donating items to volunteering on sale days.”
The church had a large storage container behind its gym for people to drop off their donations.
“The only thing we asked is that people try to leave as much room as possible in the container for more donations,” Strickland said.
At Lady Lake United Methodist Church, members are putting the finishing touches on the annual Spring Rummage Sale, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday at 109 W. McClendon St., just off U.S. Highway 441/27.
“I have a team of seven people who come in every Friday and spend nearly three hours collecting, sorting and pricing items,” said Linda Jefferies, a Village of Ashland resident who is in charge of the rummage sale. “In the last three months, we’ve worked more than 300 hours to make this rummage sale a reality.”
Work on Lady Lake UMC’s Spring Rummage Sale begins once the church’s Fall Rummage Sale comes to an end.
“The main difference between the two rummage sales is that we don’t have Christmas items available in the spring,” Jefferies said.
But this year’s Spring Rummage Sale will have plenty of other items available for purchase, including artwork, small kitchen appliances, chandeliers,
outdoor tools and even a lawn mower.
“Everything electrical is checked out beforehand to make sure it runs,” Jefferies said.
“We’ll also have a boutique area featuring clothing with the tags still on them.”
Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the church’s mission project, as well as help cover the property’s hurricane insurance.
The Spring Rummage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
