Local churches head to the Holy Land

When Marlene Huggins asked her husband, Don, last year what he wanted for his 80th birthday gift, the Village of Glenbrook resident was quick to answer.
“I wanted to go back to the Holy Land,” he said. “We went in 2019 before COVID shut everything down. It was fantastic the first time, and I wanted to do it again.”
The couple was one of 99 people who accompanied the Rev. Harold Hendren, New Covenant United Methodist Church’s senior pastor, on the church’s annual Holy Land excursion in March. With COVID-19 less of a concern, it’s one of several area houses of worship putting together trips and pilgrimages to Biblical sites and other locations around the world.
“We call this trip a Christian pilgrimage where we help people grow in their relationship with Jesus,” said Hendren, whose March excursion was his 10th Holy Land trip. “We have the four Gospels in the New Testament, but a friend of mine said experiencing where Jesus walked and performed his miracles is the ‘fifth Gospel’.”
If you visit an area church’s website or social media page, it’s not hard to find announcements of an overseas trip. Hope Community Church in Wildwood is planning a Holy Land tour in October through Biblical Journeys, a travel company that offers faith-based tours of the Holy Land and Europe. First Baptist Church of Leesburg wished around 70 of its congregants well on their trip to Israel, which concluded Friday.
“The trip is an opportunity for people to walk where Jesus walked,” said Senior Pastor Cliff Lea of First Baptist Leesburg, who participated in the excursion. “We planned to visit places like Caesarea, Capernaum and Qumran.”
A Holy Land trip was on Steve St. Clair’s bucket list for a number of years. The Village of Pennecamp resident got his opportunity this year on New Covenant UMC’s pilgrimage.
“This opportunity came up with Pastor Harold, so I went,” he said. “It was incredible. There were so many highlights.”
One was a boat trip on the Sea of Galilee. The sea’s shores, according to the New Testament, were where Jesus did much of his ministry work. As soon as the boat went to the center of the freshwater lake, its engines were turned off.
“I delivered a devotion on the boat and we sang a song,” Hendren said. “We then stood in silence, coming to the realization that all of these important things that we read about in the Bible happened around the Sea of Galilee.”
There was the miracle of the loaves and the fishes, the Sermon on the Mount and the Beatitudes.
“Now when I open my Bible, it’s like a pop-up book,” St. Clair said. “I know exactly what they’re talking about, and I can visualize it while reading.”
“Just standing on the boat during the quiet was quite moving and inspiring,” Don Huggins added.
The group also visited the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, which some believe to be the site of Christ’s burial and resurrection, as well as the River Jordan, where several congregants were baptized or re-dedicated in its waters.
“My wife and I renewed our baptisms in the River Jordan,” Huggins noted. “It was very moving and something I will always remember.”
Not all of these global church trips are fully religious in scope. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview is sponsoring a cruise to Greece and Turkey, which takes place in September 2024.
“It’s an opportunity for passengers to immerse themselves in the ancient Mediterranean cultures of the Greek islands and Turkey,” said Joanne Veglas of St. Mark Greek Orthodox. “The itinerary includes visits to Athens, Istanbul, Mykonos and Rhodes.”
St. Mark Greek Orthodox traditionally sponsors an annual “Opa Greek” cruise to the Caribbean, with the next one scheduled for February of next year.
“Our congregation is excited to be visiting our ancestral home,” she said. “The Opa cruises are always well-received. People have told me they love meeting fellow Greek-Americans and sharing their ulture with one another.”
“Journeys of Paul highlights the places where St. Paul launched many of his churches, including Corinth and Ephesus,” he said.
Hendren will host an informational meeting for the cruise on May 3 and the Holy Land pilgrimage May 10. For more information, visit ncumcfl.com/events.
