Local churches grow along with community

Congregants from Hope Lutheran Church’s three campuses converged on what will eventually become the church’s permanent south Villages home the afternoon of May 15 for a land dedication service. “It was a short service laying claim to the land, its purpose and its vision for the future,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor for Hope Lutheran. “We’re not able to break ground on the land just yet, but it’s important for the community and our congregation to know that this land will be part of not just a growing south Villages, but a growing community as a whole.” Hope Lutheran is one of several houses of worship that are pushing forward with expansion and planting as The Villages and surrounding communities continue to grow.
The site of what will be Hope Lutheran’s third permanent campus is on Meggison Road, just off Warm Springs Avenue at the southern end of The Villages. The church became the legal owner of the 8.25-acre parcel in July 2019. Currently, a sign on the property tells visitors it’s the “future location” of Hope Lutheran.
In the interim, Hope Lutheran has been holding Sunday worship at south Villages recreation centers since 2019. Currently, the church holds two services every Sunday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
“Over the last few months, we have seen attendance at Everglades worship services double to around 200 people every Sunday,” said Bob Franceski, media coordinator for Hope Lutheran. “We are hearing from south Villagers who like the proximity of having services near their homes.”
And the excitement over the growing southern campus can be felt across the Hope Lutheran congregation.
“We are three campuses, one church,” MacLean said. “We are all rooting for the success of our efforts in the south Villages, regardless of what campus we call home.”
Open Bible Lutheran Church also is looking to expand but is taking baby steps to do so. The Oxford church launched a small group Bible study that meets in the Village of Hawkins about twice a month, and it’s considering starting a mission of some kind in The Villages.
“It’s important to have a core group of dedicated people who want to see a new church happen and are willing to support the mission with their time, talents and treasures,” said Pastor Mark Schulz of Open Bible Lutheran. “We have met with the mission board of our church body and provided them with information to make out a request as to why The Villages is a great place to start a mission.”
Open Bible Lutheran is part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Schulz said that every spring, WELS churches make requests to start new missions in a particular district. There are 12 districts in the WELS, and Schulz said there are usually five requests from each district. WELS typically opens between five and 10 new missions a year.
“Right now, it’s in God’s hands to see if we will be able to start a mission next spring or not,” he said. “We are committed to serving the south Villages regardless of what is decided.”
And as surrounding communities grow, there are opportunities to plant houses of worship in the area.
Frank and Debbie Webster launched Connect Free Will Baptist out of their home in Spruce Creek South last summer.
“I worked in Missouri as the state missions director for Free Will Baptist for 14 years,” Frank said. “Free Will Baptist is a denomination that has around 2,000 churches around the world.”
The Websters have a daughter who lives in Eustis and would visit her regularly when they were still in Missouri. The couple closed on their Spruce Creek South home in February 2021 when Frank heard from the Free Will Baptist missions office.
“They wanted me to plant a church in The Villages area,” he said. “I told them I was 62 and nearing retirement. They said I was the perfect candidate to be a planter given the demographics of the area, so I went for it.”
Currently, Connect Free Will Baptist holds weekly “Connect Study” groups Thursdays at Spruce Creek South. Frank describes the gatherings as Bible studies for people who have never touched a Bible, let alone stepped foot inside a church.
“Their scripture knowledge and spiritual growth has been phenomenal,” he said. “We have one member who purchased her first Bible at age 64. Others who needed the table of contents to find a book of the Bible can now reach it with ease.”
The Websters also have held community events like barbecues. The two are now looking to find a place to hold a worship service.
“We are trying to develop some roles to create a church service, including someone who can handle music,” he said. “We are also open to finding a facility to gather for a service.”
Learn more about Connect Free Will Baptist by calling Frank Webster at 417-288-2441.
