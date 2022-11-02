Local church members help out after Ian

Local eighth-grader Bella Brantley recently spent nine hours helping remove a banyan tree that had fallen on a Hurricane Ian survivor’s roof. She is part of a group of volunteers who are members of the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that has been helping those affected by the hurricane. She said the volunteer work is just as beneficial to her as it is to the survivors of the storm. “Service makes me a better person by humbling my heart through helping the needy,” Brantley said. “Service has improved my life so much, and I know it can do the same for anyone who does it with the right intentions. For the last several weekends, members of the Ocala Florida Stake have been traveling across Florida, helping with debris removal, roof tarping, repairs, prayer and more.
Nancy Wininger and her husband traveled to Naples the weekend of Oct. 15-16 to help out.
“We met a lot of great people there, and there were so many who wanted to help,” said Wininger, assistant communication director for the Ocala Florida Stake. “It feels good to assist those in need.”
The Ocala Florida Stake, which includes The Villages, has been active providing service and prayer since Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28. For the first few days, Ocala Florida Stake members focused locally, checking on neighbors and picking up debris around their homes.
“Typically when there is an event, we ‘put on the oxygen first’ by helping those in our immediate area that are in need, then we reach out to ‘ground zero’ when directed by our leaders,” said Sandra Harmon, director of the Ocala Florida Stake’s Communication Council. “This gives the afflicted area time to assess their needs.”
Ocala Florida Stake members also have been assisting Crisis Cleanup, a platform to help more people by enabling collaborative disaster recovery. Crisis Cleanup launched its Home Cleanup Hotline Sept. 28, with the expectation that most volunteer groups will work through Oct. 28.
“People can request services like removing debris and tarping roofs,” Harmon said. “A work order is then written up and submitted for volunteers to receive assignments.”
And once area LDS leaders got the green light to allow volunteers to head to affected areas and assist those in need, the response from church members was strong.
Since early October, close to 7,000 volunteers from 500 LDS congregations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina have been serving Florida communities affected by Ian.
The volunteers have done everything from cleaning debris and removing fallen trees to removing drywall and flooring.
And national church leaders in Salt Lake City, Utah, have provided 13 semi-truck loads of equipment, including chainsaws, generators, water and other supplies, to Florida.
“Events such as Hurricane Ian provide opportunities to follow the example of Jesus Christ by extending a loving and helping hand to those in need,” said Darrell Brantley, president of the Ocala Florida Stake. “In the scriptures, we are taught that when you are in the service of your fellow beings, you are only in the service of your God. As the relief efforts for Hurricane Ian continue, we will continue to serve as he would have us serve.”
The Ocala Florida Stake’s volunteers vary in age and experience, but all agree that it’s important to help.
“The experience is always the same — one of gratitude to be able to serve others in their time of need,” said Betty Lou Landes, a stake volunteer who has helped in disasters in the past. “We are grouped to go out and work as one team with one mission in mind — to love one another.”
