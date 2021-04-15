Local charities: Tiedemann watches over pantry

Barbara Tiedemann always has enjoyed bookkeeping.
When the Village of Belvedere resident was asked to handle things at the Community United Methodist Church food pantry in Fruitland Park, it wasn’t hard for her to agree.
Having been a volunteer at the pantry when she was in The Villages during the winter from New Hampshire, she was ready to take the task head on.
“We had originally gotten involved because we were part of the church,” she said. “We enjoyed it so much that when we moved here, we took it on full time.” The pantry helps anywhere between 100 and 230 families living in Lake County monthly, depending on the season.
Sharing a Passion
“The families we help come once a calendar month,” she said. “The end of the month is slower, but we can help about 15 to 20 families in the two-hour period we are open on a busy day.”
Tiedemann shares the responsibility with her husband, John, and several volunteers.
“We have been helping at the pantry about eight years,” John said. “We enjoy it so much. It’s so rewarding to help out those in need, because we weren’t aware of just how many people needed that extra help.”
John said a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic, the pantry had a waiting list of families looking for a helping hand.
“Since the pandemic happened, we no longer have a waiting list,” he said. “I’m not sure if that’s because we expanded our help or if they just found help from other food pantries within the area.”
Working at the pantry
Barbara said working at the pantry is almost soothing to her.
“I like paperwork,” she said. “I’ve been doing bookkeeping for so long, that it’s just like second nature for me to do the work.”
The volunteers at the pantry also enjoy working at the pantry.
“We’ve become like a close-knit family and it’s a time for us to get together,” Barbara said. “There’s so many people who need help so we try to help any way we can.”
With each family the pantry helps, members hand out two bags of dry goods in addition to meat, eggs, butter and paper goods.
“We try to keep cake mix and icing on hand as well in case one of the children has a birthday,” John said.
Marcia Haliday, a Village Palo Alto resident, said she has been volunteering about three years. Haliday said working with the Tiedemanns’ has been easy.
“We are all like friends and we all work as a great team,” she said.
“We all look forward to coming to the pantry and helping out, because we all like helping to make a difference,” Barbara added. “The need will never fully go away, but at least we can help to make it a little easier.”
For more information about the pantry, volunteer options or donations, contact the church office at 352-787-1829.
