Local charities: Diane Davis celebrates 5 years of busy baking

Diane Davis has a love of baking.
She enjoys it so much, she made the decision to transform the art into a club.
Recently, the group that calls itself Busy Bakers of The Villages celebrated five years. To mark their success, in February they launched a cookbook called “Tried and True” featuring more than 200 recipes that members compiled with proceeds benefitting Beyond The Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park and the Wildwood Food Pantry.
Davis, of the Village of Lynnhaven, said there are about 130 members within the group.
“I am very proud of my bakers,” she said. “The bakers stepped up when the pandemic was shutting things down by working with The Wildwood Soup Kitchen and since things began reopening, we have been helping the food pantries.”
Davis said when she started the group, she started it with a batch of cookies and they were only donating to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and sharing among friends. With a continued need to help people, they expanded those services to include other food pantries and anyone else with a similar mission.
“Those cookies led to a passion for cakes,” she said. “I love making frosting and making people feel special with the various goods we bake, but it’s all really about helping those in need. However, we can no longer bake for the Soup Kitchen (or any other location that prepares in-house food) because of COVID and other regulations, which is why we expanded to the food pantries.”
Helena Stone, a volunteer at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, said she loved when the Busy Bakers used to be able to bring in treats.
“I don’t know how they did it, but their sweets and treats would taste absolutely amazing!” the Village of Liberty Park resident squealed. “I help to make soup at the kitchen and the treats were always a little something extra to pack with the meals going to those visiting the soup kitchen; however, due to regulations we aren’t able to continue that.”
Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls food pantry, said the donations from the Busy Bakers have been popular among customers.
“It’s a great way for them to get their name out while also tailoring to those in need,” Brooks said. “Our customers love the treats and always have positive feedback for the bakers.”
With a variety of brownies, shortbreads, sweet breads, cookies, Bundt cakes and other items, the thought of the treats makes Carol Strycharz’s mouth water.
“I have been visiting Beyond the Walls food pantry for about seven years,” the Leesburg resident said. “I love when the Busy Bakers have stopped by. It is something I tend to look forward to, because I can share the sweet treats with my sister.”
Davis said being with the bakers is very humbling for her and she encourages others with an interest of baking and helping others to get involved.
“Being a Busy Baker is a perfect fit for those who love the joys of baking,” she said. “We also occasionally make casseroles and covered dishes in addition to our baking. We just really like getting our hands dirty in the kitchen to help feed others.”
Strycharz said she can’t wait until she visits the pantry again to receive a surprise of treats from the bakers.
“I absolutely adore chocolate,” she said. “They are perfect sizes for sharing and it’s a great way to bond with my sister, who suffers from dementia.”
For more information about the Busy Bakers, contact Davis at 352-633-7271.
Staff Writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
