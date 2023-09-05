Local businesses keep history, culture alive

Just 10 miles from the southern end of the hustle and bustle of The Villages you’ll find Webster, a city with less than 1,000 residents and not a single traffic light.
But while developments are popping up throughout the state, three Webster businesses are keeping the history and culture of old Florida alive.
Florida Cracker Feed Lot, 522 N. Market Blvd. in Webster, serves up made-from-scratch helpings of barbecue and breakfast food for the residents of southern Sumter County and those who are just visiting.
The restaurant is owned by brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley, who opened their first location, the Florida Cracker Kitchen, in their hometown of Brooksville in 2012.
“To be able to open up a Florida Cracker in Webster, it’s a natural fit for us,” Blair Hensley said.
The restaurant’s name often prompts visitors to inquire about the meaning of the term “Florida cracker.” It refers to the cowboys who herded cattle across the state in the 1800s.
“It’s basically a cowboy, that’s what a Florida cracker is,” Blair said. “A lot of people don’t realize the Spanish brought the first cattle to Florida. The Florida Cracker honors that old Florida heritage and the people who drove wild cattle herds with their namesake whip cracking.”
The theme carries over into the decor of the restaurant, which includes plenty of old signage, citrus labels and artifacts, along with a bar featuring brands used by local ranches to mark their cattle.
“We have over 300 brands from Sumter County from families in the area,” Blair said. “And it preserves that history. We have a list of all the brands of each of the families.”
All menu items are made fresh every day, with choices such as smoked brisket, corned beef hash and collard greens.
“We bake our own bread, we make our own biscuits, it’s a true scratch kitchen,” Blair said. “There’s nothing coming out of a can.”
Some of the menu items honor local landmarks, like the “Lake Pan Fish Camp” catfish plate and “Clay Sink Fry Baskets” named after the historic Clay Sink community on the Sumter-Pasco county border.
Blair said the restaurant has been very successful since it opened around six months ago and he sees a bright future ahead, especially with the restaurant’s first winter season coming up, when seasonal residents will bring even more business.
“We’re excited to see if business is half of what everybody says it will be when people return,” Blair said.
The restaurant is adjacent to the Sumter County Livestock Market and Sumter County Farmers Market. For more information, visit floridacrackerfeedlot.com or go to floridacrackerkitchen.com to learn about all the Florida Cracker brand businesses.
The Florida Native Antiques & More
Just down the road at 15 S. Market Blvd., Natalie Simmons operates The Florida Native Antiques & More.
“I’m a lifelong Webster resident and now a third-generation Webster business owner,” Simmons said. “When this amazing historical building became available, I was so grateful to be able to move in and restore it as needed. Too much of Sumter’s history has been left to deteriorate or has been razed for development.”
The store is inside a building built in 1944 that originally was called Brothers’ Grocery before trading hands over the decades.
“I remember being dragged around this building as a small child when it was known as Memory Lane Antiques & Collectibles,” Simmons said.
The shop contains plenty of artifacts from Florida’s past, including claw foot tubs and farmhouse sinks that are more than a century old.
“I have around 30 vendors in the shop,” Simmons said. “We all find our items in a variety of places such as yard sales, thrift stores, estate sales and more. The vast majority of our inventory is vintage, but we also sell local nature photography, some farmhouse decor, boutique clothing, local honey and locally made candles and pottery.”
Simmons welcomes visitors to come in and find a piece of history to take home with them.
“We have some of the absolute best vendors around,” Simmons said. “They’re just all-around great people. If you’re into vintage items, antiques and good conversation, then you’ll enjoy a trip to our shop. I also have some books on Webster’s history on hand and some historical photography and art as well. I’m always happy to share what knowledge I have of the area.”
Richloam General Store
Travel about 10 miles farther south and you’ll find the Richloam General Store nestled under the pine trees of the Withlacoochee State Forest.
Locals, hunters, travelers and seniors make up the around 100,000 annual visitors to the general store at 38219 Richloam Clay Sink Road.
“Our primary customer is the older crowd,” owner Eric Burkes said. “For a lot of them, it takes them down memory lane. It has enough similarities that it brings them back to their younger years.”
Burkes’ great-uncle Sid Brinson founded the original store in 1922. A robbery and fire burned down the store in 1928, but it was rebuilt out of tin soon after and renovated by Burkes in 2016.
All the items inside are ones that might have been found in the store in the 1920s and 1930s, including preserves and canned food provided by the Amish in line with the preservative-free practices of that time.
“We have 30 different vendors, just because we’re so selective of what we have in the store,” Burkes said.
The store also features numerous artifacts, such as a working 1930s Dr. Pepper machine that visitors can buy a soda from, an authentic early-1900s Sears and Roebuck catalog, and “Herty cups” like those that captured pine resin during the area’s once thriving turpentine industry.
The most popular item, Burkes said, is self-ground coffee.
“We sell it by the bean and they can grind it in our 1870s coffee grinder,” Burkes said.
Burkes is proud to continue his family’s legacy more than 100 years later.
“It’s great, we really enjoy it,” Burkes said. “We’re happy to be able to continue that with the support of the locals and customers.”
Burkes hopes to break ground this year on a museum, which will include replicas of the ice house, train depot and packing house once found at the site. The museum will host monthly events once completed.
For more information, visit richloamstore.com or call 800-915-8027
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
