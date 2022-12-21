Local businesses give back for the holidays

Steve Munz knows what it’s like to want something more and to work for it. He said he sees that same hunger from families and kids in Sumter County, and for more than 10 years, he has done something about it. Each year around Christmas, Munz, owner of Galaxy Home Solutions in Wildwood, and his staff and volunteers from the community pass out meals and bikes to Sumter County families. Other local businesses also get into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community through toy drives, Angel Tree donations and more. And many businesses have been putting together initiatives for several years to help those who need it most during the holiday season. Munz started giving out meals when the country was going through a tough time economically.
“We kind of looked back and thought, ‘How do we give back to the community that helped and raised us?’” Munz said.
He still sees a need today and said the initiative has become a special tradition for his family and staff.
“I like to set the precedence for my employees and my children to give back,” he said.
On Saturday, Galaxy Home Solutions held its annual event with 200 meals, about 100 bikes and countless books and pairs of pajamas to give away.
Many members of the community came out to help distribute the food and other gifts, including Sumter County Commission Chairman Craig Estep, who has helped at the event in the past. By the end of the day, all the bikes had been passed out and the 30 remaining meals were donated to a homeless camp in Leesburg.
The meals included ham, dressing, rolls, vegetables and a variety of pies to choose from. The bikes at the event were donated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Toys for Tots.
Munz said the event was incredible.
“So many happy people, so many happy kids,” he said.
Seeing the expression on kids’ faces and watching some people riding their new bikes home filled him with gratitude.
“It just reminds you to never forget where you come from,” he said.
In Spanish Springs, Kilwins, Bermuda Bay Clothing and The King’s Gallery held their annual Angel Tree initiative this year.
A Christmas tree was set up in Kilwin’s with about 20 tags listing items students at Wildwood Elementary School wanted or needed. Customers could grab a tag and buy the item then drop it off at the location.
“We feel that it’s just something we can make available to help out the community,” said Amanda Ewry, manager of the local Kilwins.”They’ve done it every year or so. It gets people in here, and people love it, and we’ll just keep doing it.”
Every tag was taken this year.
Parady Financial Group’s toy drive, which benefited Toys for Tots, Kids Central Inc. and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, also was a success.
The financial service firm received mountains of donations from the community, from board games and stuffed animals to socks, underwear, pajamas and toiletries.
“It’s absolutely mind-blowing — mind-blowing what our clients give,” said Linda Bennett, Parady’s director of events.
Greg Parady, CEO of Parady Financial Group, also donated $10,000 to Toys for Tots.
Bonifay Country Club, which is part of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, hosted its seventh annual toy drive, which was organized by bartender Dennis Spillane this year. The drive is put on for employees of the food and beverage industry who are unable to get toys and gifts for their kids for Christmas.
Spillane started the drive to help a few of his employees several years ago who were unable to get Christmas presents. He and his wife purchased toys for them, then each year it got bigger and bigger until it became an official drive.
“We try to help more people,” Spillane said.
Those who can receive toys from the drive are invited by staff at the restaurant. Any remaining toys are dropped off to local charitable organizations, including the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc.
The drive started after Thanksgiving and continues until today.
So far, the restaurant has collected more than 60 bags of toys as well as many bikes. People also have sent items to Spillane’s home to include in the drive.
“My whole garage is full, and now we park outside,” Spillane said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
