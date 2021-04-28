Local bowlers roll with best of the best

A full field of 192 participants provides plenty of players for fans to root for this week at the 2021 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship. But for those in The Villages looking to keep their allegiances a little closer to home, there’s no shortage of competitors with local ties to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. This year’s four-day competition features 16 players hailing from the tri-county area, including eight residents of The Villages — many of whom call the community’s two bowling centers, tournament host Spanish Springs Lanes and Fiesta Bowl, their home lanes.
“I think it’s very special to have the local guys in the national championship,” said Larry Ducat, proprietor of Spanish Springs Lanes. “I think it’s very important to have the local flair in something like this. It’s great for our bowlers that are top notch in our leagues, and it gives our fans some local guys to cheer for.”
Hometown Lanes
After nine years hosting its own Sun Bowl event, this year marks the third time in the last four years — the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19 — that The Villages has hosted the PBA50 National Championship.
The number of local bowlers in the field has increased each year, as 10 players with local ties competed in 2018 and a dozen local players participated in 2019.
“I think it’s so important to have local guys in the field,” said PBA50 tournament director John Weber. “It brings their friends out to root for them and I know I’m rooting for them, too. I hope a couple of those guys sneak into the Top 32 and give everyone here a little something extra to cheer for.”
Many of this year’s local contingent compete within leagues throughout the year at the community’s two bowling centers, joining more than approximately 6,000 players who bowl weekly in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. That baseline knowledge of the centers can be an advantage.
“I think there’s definitely something to knowing the topography of the lanes,” said Village of Lake Deaton resident and tournament participant, Lester See. “There’s certain lanes here that hook more than others just because of the way they’ve been played for years and years. It might help you a little bit to know where to play a particular lane.
“Then it’s just a matter of actually figuring out how to throw it there.”
Hometown Advantage
While PBA Hall of Fame inductees Chris Barnes (Double Oak, Texas) and Parker Bohn III (Jackson, New Jersey) might boast experience and expertise, local players such as Ocala resident Roger Bowker have something this week that the generational talents do not.
“The best part is being able to compete against these superstars and not traveling very far to do it,” Bowker said. “It’s nice to be home. The food is definitely a lot better when your wife cooks it. Plus, I’ve also come to realize my dogs like it a lot more, too.”
With 15 stops on the PBA50 Tour schedule this season, time spent on the road and travel can often catch up to those on the circuit.
This week’s event in The Villages is the third of four tournaments in a 25-day span to start the season, with the ability to enjoy a home-cooked meal and one’s own pillow at night not being taken for granted by those who can take advantage.
“It’s nice to sleep in your own bed, that’s for sure,” said hometown bowler Chuck Richardson, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “I do think there’s a little added pressure of wanting to excel in front of the people that mean the most to you, and that makes it a little tougher. But it’s definitely a special opportunity to be here and competing here, too.”
Hometown Crowd
If the familiarity with the local lanes wasn’t enough to make players feel right at home, the hearty hometown crowds will.
Spanish Springs Lanes is historically one of just a couple of stops on the PBA50 Tour that brings in additional spectator seating, accommodating the large crowds that attend to support their friends and neighbors against some of the sport’s all-time greats.
“It’s absolutely awesome because everyone here is rooting for all of the Villagers,” See said. “It makes it fun when you start striking, because you can feel them start to get behind you and they make a lot of noise for you, too.”
With near-capacity crowds on their side, the opportunity to compete against bowling’s best is once-in-a-lifetime for those who make The Villages and surrounding areas their home.
“This is just a remarkable experience,” said Dennis Farris, of the Village of Caroline, who has averaged a 204 through the first two days of play. “The chance to bowl with the best in the world is the chance of a lifetime. It’s beyond belief that I get to compete against them, have friends supporting you, and doing it all right here in The Villages.”
Staff writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.