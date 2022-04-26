Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“The athletes show us that being ‘old’ is a state of mind and that physical fitness is up to each individual,” Henry said. “The Senior Games athletes prove that we can accomplish anything we put our minds to.”
Of the 1,950 participants, most were Villages residents, with a smattering of competitors who visited the community to compete in the Games. Anyone finishing in the top five at this year’s competition qualified for a spot in the 2022 Florida Senior Games, which will take place in December at a location set to be announced in June.
Coming off a two-year hiatus, many athletes were competing in The Villages Senior Games for the first time. Brenda Cartwight, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, won multiple medals in the swimming competition in her first Games.
Besides being impressed by the 90-year-old swimmers, Cartwright loved the atmosphere of the competition last week.
“The Games have been phenomenal,” Cartwright said. “Really well-organized, there is lots of camaraderie. The team is very supportive.”
The pickleball competition was one of the more popular events, featuring multiple age brackets in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles.
The largest group of the mixed doubles event Friday was the 60-64 age range with 21 teams of two in the competition. The 65-69 age bracket wasn’t too far behind with 19 teams in the group.
Participants said the familiarity of the players with one another inside The Villages, who often play in local tournaments or in open play, raises the level of enjoyment when it comes to the local Senior Games.
“It’s just so much fun to play with people you know and friends,” said Coleen Wells, of the Village of Glenbrook. “And we laugh. You can tell just by watching today, it’s fun.”
Many of the athletes who competed in The Villages Senior Games used the competition as a training and competitive springboard into the National Senior Games, which begin in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area on May 10. While The Villages Senior Games did not qualify athletes for this version of the National Games, it was a chance to test skills in competition just weeks before stepping on a national stage.
One of the athletes that took advantage of that chance is Blair Peterson, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Peterson won a gold medal in archery in the male compound release 75-79 group. The competition was a 900-round shoot, which will be the same format and structure as the National Senior Games.
“It helps to shoot at The Villages Senior Games because we don’t get to shoot this round a lot,” Peterson said. “And that’s what they will shoot in the National Senior Games. It’s a good tune-up for that.”
Overall, 1,143 gold, 673 silver and 401 bronze medals were awarded to athletes for their performances. The athletes were also thankful for everyone inside the Recreation and Parks Department who helped put on the Games.
“We’re just glad The Villages puts this on,” said Dale Charrette, of Village Rio Ranchero. “It’s a great event. It’s the best place in the world to live. When you have all these events like this, it just makes it even better.”
The Villages Senior Games is scheduled to return next year, starting on April 15, 2023.
Staff Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.