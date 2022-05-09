Local Athletes ready to compete on biggest stage

Tiny Cazel has heard the skepticism from her fellow athletes about making this her final trip to the National Senior Games. “They look at me — ‘Yeah, right. I don’t believe you,’” said Cazel, a Senior Games mainstay who has carried The Villages’ banner in track and softball for two decades. “The years have been good to me, but my body says I’m ready.” Fort Lauderdale sets the stage today through May 23, with Cazel joining more than 300 of her fellow Villagers set to compete in sports ranging from pickleball and swimming to table tennis, archery and corn toss. And when the traditional Celebration of Athletes takes place next Monday at Las Olas Intracoastal Park, Cazel will lead attendees in the athletes’ oath. If there’s a time for Cazel to go out, though, 10 nationals is a nice round number — and no better place than in her home state. “The call came about three weeks ago,” said Cazel, of the Village Santiago, who owns 24 gold medals from nine previous nationals. “For my last one, it’ll be a good finish.” According to Games organizers, The Villages’ turnout is larger than a handful of states. “That’s awesome, isn’t it?” said Deb Halterman, a Village of DeLuna resident and part of a father/daughter Villages swimming duo with dad Andrew Miller. “We still like competing and pretending we’re young again, reliving our youth athletic careers,” she went on. The Villages accounts for approximately 2½ percent of the 11,938 athletes registered for these Games. “I’m always impressed to see how many people come from The Villages,” said Del Moon, National Senior Games communications director. “But that’s also a testimony as to why people live in The Villages. For so many of our sports, there’s a club for it.” This marks the first NSG since the pandemic, pushed back six months to create a little extra cushion for participants and officials. “We knew they were itching to get back into the game,” said Marc Riker, chief executive for the National Senior Games Association. “Our theme could not be more appropriate — this will be a reunion for the ages.” For so many Villagers, the enthusiasm is no less. “I’m really kind of fired up about this,” said Joseph Frost, a Village of Linden cyclist who will compete for the first time at a national level. “It should be the next level of competition, right?” Frost swept gold in the 5K and 10K time trials in the men’s 50-54 division at the Florida Senior Games last December, but now faces competition from as far away as New York and Wisconsin. “Top 10 of any national caliber event — that would really be something,” said Frost. It’s also the first nationals for 96-year-old tennis devotee Harry Clark, one of three entrants in the men’s 90-plus singles. Though the Village Del Mar resident has won several FSG medals with doubles partner Carl Spraw, they never took the next step. “We never lost an event we played in, but he wouldn’t go to nationals,” Clark said. “Once we heard it was in Florida, Carl and I said we’re going — and all of a sudden he gets hurt.” Spraw recently required hip surgery, putting him out of action. Clark changed his registration to play singles. He’ll play round-robin with the other two competitors, guaranteed to take home a medal. “I’ll tell my grandchildren I beat 10 or 12 people,” he joked. Clark also was one of two Villagers chosen as a “Humana Game Changer,” one of a dozen or so athletes who exemplify healthy aging. He’s joined by Diane McCarthy, a volleyball and softball player from the Village of Citrus Grove who has survived breast cancer and a heart attack. Though McCarthy will be representing The Villages for the second time, it’s her first as a resident. As an unattached athlete three years ago in Albuquerque, she was picked up by a Villages volleyball team in need of a setter. “That’s how I found out about The Villages,” said McCarthy, who lived in Delaware at the time. “We actually won that year at nationals, and now I’m here living the dream.” Cazel has been flying The Villages’ flag for two decades, going back to the 2001 edition in Louisiana. She’s the owner of five NSG records, including three age divisions for the javelin throw. “I’ve (talked about retiring) before, but I couldn’t leave it,” she said. “When I was younger, I’d always come back and say I can throw that darn thing farther. And most of the time I did.” It’s not so easy now at 85, and her body is ready for a break. And she’s up for a new pursuit. “I’m going to do what I came to do when I came to The Villages,” she said. “It’s time to play golf.” Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Local Athletes ready to compete on biggest stage
- By Jeff Shain, Daily Sun Managing Editor
