Local athletes cross 300-medal benchmark

Villagers had to make some extra room on their walls, find bigger boxes or get sturdier shelves once they came home from the Florida Senior Games. No fewer than 338 medals came back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown from the nine-day event that took place earlier this month in Tampa’s northern suburbs of Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and Wiregrass Ranch, dwarfing last year’s count by nearly 100 medals. Within that count was an even 200 gold medals. “Competitors from The Villages always put on a strong showing,” said Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the governing Florida Sports Foundation. “We always appreciate their support and their commitment and dedication to living a healthy and active lifestyle, but The Villages as a whole continues to set a standard for excellence competing in the Games. It’s amazing what the athletes there are doing year after year.”
This year’s 338 medals were the most since 2019, when Villagers hit the 350 mark. The 200 golds were the most top-of-podium finishes since 2017, when The Villages had 214.
To look at those numbers through Villages-green tinted glasses: If The Villages was a state, this month’s 200 gold medals is equivalent to third on the all-time combined Olympic gold medal count, trailing only California and New York.
Or, if The Villages was its own country — hey, why not? — the 338 medals comes out to more than Poland, Cuba, Brazil, Denmark and Spain have combined to win in their respective histories of Olympic competition.
Closer to home, Villagers brought home 65 swimming medals at last year’s Florida Senior Games, 24 of them gold. This month, the Villages Aquatic Swim Team racked up 97 total (55 gold).
Combing through the medal list, you’ll see plenty of familiar names.
Peggy Peck, the FSG’s 2019 Female Athlete of the Year, picked up six gold medals during her stay. The seemingly always-on-the-go Avis Vaught, the 2010 Female Athlete of the Year, won seven golds and one silver across three sports (softball, volleyball, track and field).
And, of course, Tiny Cazel, who “retired” from competing in track and field, still earned a gold medal as a part of the 75-plus Golden Girls softball team.
But there was a group of up-and-coming dominators that could find themselves hoisting an Athlete of the Year trophy down the line.
Like Randy Smith.
Smith, of the Village Hacienda, won six gold medals and one silver in track and field. He swept his jumps (long, high and triple) in the men’s 50-54 division and took gold in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes.
His silver came in the 50-meter, where he was edged by 0.06 seconds.
Not bad for someone making his Florida Senior Games debut.
“I honestly had no expectations going in,” Smith said. “I qualified for the state Games in the track events, and I decided to give the field events a try because I thought it would be fun. Honestly, I just wanted to qualify for nationals in one thing. I didn’t expect to win all those events.”
Or take Kay Carver, who swept all four women’s 55-59 cycling competitions.
The Village of Sanibel resident won the 5K time trial, 10K time trial, 20K road race and 40K road race — a feat she believes she accomplished for the first time.
“This was my fifth or sixth time competing in the state Games and I believe this is the first time I took gold in all the events,” said Carver, also a member of The Villages Triathlon Club.
“I had a great time competing. There were a few Villagers competing in cycling, so we were able to do the warmup rides together and that helped settle my nerves, seeing familiar and friendly faces. I was happy with my performance, especially in the road races, because my niche is time trials.”
There also were many Villagers who stood out for their individual and collective performances.
Arlene Hanson not only won three gold medals, but also was the Villages’ sole gold medal winner in on particular sport, as she took first in the women’s 75-79 5K race walk. The Village of Bonita resident also took gold in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs.
At Fox Hollow Golf Club in Trinity, Villagers won gold in four of the six women’s age divisions — Jodi Kest (60-64), Judith Andrews (70-74), Adonica Aune (75-79) and Karen Strock (80-84).
Speaking of “girl power,” Carol Teel, of the Village of Amelia, picked up three gold medals in bowling — women’s 65-69 singles, doubles (with Corinne Bjerke) and mixed doubles (with Tom Fargis).
Villagers picked up two gold medals in horseshoes, thanks to Ellen Kovach (women’s 75-79) and Ronald Hopman (men’s 85-89). In archery, 13 gold medals were won by 13 different Villagers.
The largest haul of medals might have a hint of chlorine as they hung on the necks of swimmers. Ruth Johnson and Debra Fisk tied for both most gold medals and most overall won with eight apiece, but Fisk added a new record to her ledger, setting a new FSG best in the 100 butterfly.
Eight different Villages softball teams took home gold medals from that competition, which took place in September.
The one event that made people take notice of what Villagers were doing was powerlifting.
Not only did the best overall male and female lifter awards go to Villagers — Kenneth Bennett and Debbie Bookman — but Villagers benched, squatted, and deadlifted their way to 23 overall medals. That was the fourth-highest total from any FSG sport.
“There are about 15 of us that train as a team — male, female, all different ages and weight groups,” said Michael Dollard, of the Village of Fernandina and a four-medal winner. “The word ‘team’ defines us, since we support one another in training and in events.”
Senior writer J.T. Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.
