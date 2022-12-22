Local athletes cross 300-medal benchmark

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A few showers in the morning with bright sunshine in the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.