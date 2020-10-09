Live performances returning to Sharon

On show days at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, patrons file through the door and excited chatter fills the air as people discuss the evening’s act. In the auditorium, anticipation builds as ticket holders shuffle down the aisles in search of their seats. The lights dim, the curtains rise and once again they feel at home. Theatergoers will be welcomed home again tonight as The Sharon opens its doors for the first time in months with the cabaret-style show “Divas Through the Decades” at 7 p.m. and a Pops Concert performed by The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, both with new social distancing guidelines in place. Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon and The Studio Theater Tierra del Sol, is cautiously excited about the reopening.
“We have new safety measures in order, and with anything new there are always nerves. But mostly I am just excited to make live art again,” Morse said. “I have missed the performances themselves the most. I ache for a live in-person performance.”
Staff at The Sharon aim to host performances successfully and safely, said Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon.
To kick off the reopening weekend, “Divas Through the Decades,” which was the next show in the Lobby Lounge Cabaret Series, has been moved to The Sharon auditorium to allow for socially-distanced seating, Constant said.
“We’re very excited to host (Pinky and the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra),” Constant said. Pinky “has an amazing voice with a great band and excellent song selections. Her sold-out house will certainly leave feeling entertained.”
In her one-woman cabaret, “Pinky” Bigley will perform iconic songs by female vocalists from the 1920s through the ’80s, such as Carole King, Peggy Lee, Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin.
“One of the fun numbers I really like is ‘Orange Colored Sky,’” Bigley said. “We’ve (also) got a great Diana Ross medley that gets everyone moving. It’s a lot of fun.”
The show will include some international numbers and some Broadway songs as a nod to her show-business roots, with some childhood anecdotes sprinkled in between.
“I just want them to have fun and enjoy the selections I’ve provided for them,” Pinky said. “There’s a couple tunes people may not have heard, (so that may) open up their horizons a little bit.”
Opening weekend continues on Sunday with a Pops Concert performed by the VPO. Twenty-two socially-distanced musicians will play popular classics featuring guest artists Anna Eschbach, Marcella Richardson, Aaron Odom and Sean Stork.
Constant said she is glad to welcome the VPO back to their home venue.
The Pops Concert, which typically opens the VPO’s season, will include some patriotic favorites, including a powerful rendition of “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” according to VPO founder and conductor, Pasquale Valerio.
“It’s good to be back. I have a great feeling about this,” Valerio said. “The musicians love the opportunity to be back on stage again. Seven months is a long time. I think it will be like the first day of school.”
The second performance at 7 p.m. will be livestreamed at thevillagesphilharmonic.org/livestream.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
The VPO is scheduled to perform its Messiah Classical Concert on Nov. 17.
“The audience in The Villages are perceptive of any kind of show,” Valerio said. “The audience in The Villages is very warm and welcoming to the music. They are very loyal to the VPO. It touches my heart, because they love music and love entertainment.”
Patrons can expect new safety measures, including 20% capacity (200 seats) in the 1,000-seat auditorium, touchless ticket scanning and digital programs, Constant said.
As they arrive, ticket holders will go straight to their seats, as the lobby will be closed.
Concessions and merchandise will not be sold, but patrons are allowed to bring water bottles.
They also are advised to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, with help from 6-foot markings on the ground as well as hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
After the show, patrons will be dismissed by row.
For a full list of social distancing guidelines as well a seating guide, visit the “Reopening” tab at thesharon.com.
Looking ahead, patrons will find upcoming performances of “Pipeline,” which will open The Studio Theatre’s Season 5 and run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 12 on The Sharon stage.
“We are so excited to open (The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s) Season 5 at The Sharon where folks can sit socially distanced but still enjoy what our Studio production team has to offer,” Constant said.
Morse hopes audiences find joy as they return to live shows at The Sharon.
“I know that’s what I am looking for. I have missed the sheer joy of witnessing a live performance,” Morse said.
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
