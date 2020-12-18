Live nativities share story of Christmas

Drive-thru Nativity scenes have allowed Villagers and others to learn the story of Christmas in an interactive and safe way at several area houses of worship this year. “Even when we are isolated, a drive-thru Nativity can bring the community together,” said Tina Carroll, director of children’s ministry and communications for North Lake Presbyterian Church. “It was a big project, but it was something the community needed, and we had a host of volunteers who were willing to step up and make this a reality.” Entering North Lake’s parking lot for the “Hope Comes Alive Lighted Pathway,” guests were immediately welcomed by church volunteers and staff. “Welcome to ‘Hope Comes Alive,’” one volunteer said. “We hope you enjoy the experience.” Over the course of 10-15 minutes, vehicles followed the twinkling lights through a parking lot filled with Christmas scenes and surprises, including numerous Christmas trees, snowmen and angels. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the “Peanuts” gang also made appearances. Carolers sang Christmas standards near where a live Nativity was set up.
Meanwhile, Family Community Church (Lake Hermosa Church of God) transformed its sanctuary facade into a drive-thru presentation of its own, a living village where guests could learn the Nativity Story and the true meaning of Christmas from the comfort of their vehicles.
“Each station in our drive-thru Nativity tells an element of the true story of Christmas,” said Pastor Aaron Baum of Family Community. “Thanks to our church volunteers and others, visitors get a complete retelling of the birth of Jesus and an opportunity to celebrate his life.”
Before beginning the tour, drivers were asked to turn off their high beams, keep their low beams on and open their passenger-side windows. At each station, guests heard a recording of a different part of the story of Christmas, with church members acting out the narration. Stations included the inn where Joseph and Mary were turned away, as well as angels celebrating the arrival of Jesus.
“Jesus is the reason for the season,” Baum added. “We are grateful that so many people came to our church to experience this Nativity.”
About a mile from Family Community, First Baptist Church of Lady Lake staged its own drive-thru Nativity, which it called “A Children’s Salute to the Birth of Christ.” Kids from both First Baptist Lady Lake and the church’s Heritage Christian Academy staged the story of Christmas while guests followed along on AM radio.
And at the South Leesburg Campus of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, guests had the opportunity to take in a “Walking Nativity” on church grounds. On arrival, visitors could sit under a tent to enjoy hot chocolate and listen to a choir perform Christmas favorites as they waited for the walking tour to get started.
Church volunteers later guided them to different stations, each featuring a portion of the story of Christmas.
Tri County Baptist Church in Lady Lake staged its own “Drive-in Christmas Celebration” Sunday night outside the sanctuary. Guests were treated to refreshments and the gospel stylings of the Living Water Trio while they sat in their vehicles or outside in a lawn chair.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.